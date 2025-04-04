Report: Two of David and Victoria Beckham’s Sons are Feuding, not on Speaking Terms

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Romeo Beckham’s recent social media activity has fans wondering whether he’s secretly at odds with his older brother, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham.

Sources close to the family claim the brothers are currently in a feud and not on speaking terms over Romeo’s girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, per TMZ.

Turnbull allegedly briefly dated Brooklyn years ago prior to her romance with his younger brother.

However, the insiders say the sibling beef has nothing to do with jealousy but rather Turnbull’s possible motives for dating another Beckham son.

The London-based DJ, 23, joined boyfriend Romeo, 22, and most of the famous family for David’s lavish 50th birthday party in Miami on Sunday.

However, Brooklyn, 26, and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, were notably absent from the big event.

Sources told the outlet that the ongoing rift with Romeo is the reason Brooklyn and Nicola, 30, were no-shows.

In fact, the couple reportedly has no plans to attend any public family events where Turnbull is present.

According to the insiders, the conflict was also the reason why Brooklyn and Nicola skipped Victoria’s fashion show in March.

Romeo notably left Brooklyn out when he shared a photo from their dad’s birthday soirée to his Instagram Story Wednesday.

“Family is everything … love you all,” he wrote, tagging Turnbull, sister Harper, parents Victoria and David, brother Cruz and Cruz’s girlfriend, Jackie Apostel.

Reps for Brooklyn and the Beckham family did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

Romeo went Instagram-official with Turnbull in November 2024, per the Daily Mail.

Just one month before debuting the romance, the former soccer pro was caught packing on the PDA with fellow nepo baby Gray Sorrenti.

Romeo was previously romantically linked to Mia Regan, whom he dated for five years until they called it quits in February 2024.

