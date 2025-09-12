From Memoir to Netflix: Charlie Sheen Same-Sex Romantic Encounters Go Public

BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 4 hours ago

Charlie Sheen is opening a candid chapter of his life in two new projects. His memoir, “The Book of Sheen,” and the Netflix documentary, “Charlie Sheen,” both reveal aspects of his personal history that he has never fully discussed. Among the most talked-about revelations are his past sexual experiences with men.

Why Sheen Says Sharing His Past Felt Liberating

Sheen reflected on a turning point in his personal life, one that led him to explore same-sex encounters after years of being with women.

“I’m not going to run from my past, or let it own me,” he told People magazine in an interview scheduled to be released later this month.

While talking to the interviewer, he described feeling liberated when opening up about his past.

“Liberating. It’s f—ing liberating…[to] just talk about stuff. It’s like a train didn’t come through the side of the restaurant. A f—ing piano didn’t fall out of the sky. No one ran into the room and shot me.”

Sheen’s reflections show a new level of honesty. He described them as part of his personal journey rather than something to hide. By speaking openly, he presented a fuller account of his life and the experiences that shaped him.

Charlie Sheen’s Same-Sex Romantic Encounters and Reflections

In “Charlie Sheen,” Sheen revealed that his encounters started while he was using crack.

“That’s what started it,” he said. “That’s where it was born, or sparked. And in whatever chunks of time that I was off the pipe, trying to navigate that, trying to come to terms with it — ‘Where did that come from?… Why did that happen? — and then just finally being like, ‘So what?’ So what? Some of it was weird. A lot of it was f—ing fun, and life goes on.”

During an interview with Good Morning America, Sheen explained why he hid his sexual encounters with men.

“There was another element to it that it did come with a tremendous amount of extortion,” Sheen said. “And so, at the time, I was just like, ‘All right, let’s just pay to keep it quiet. And just hope it just stays over there, make it go away, you know? Make it go away.'”

He shared that it was a bad feeling to feel like a hostage to his secret.

“I just need to be free of that … and then see how the world feels if people know that stuff,” he said. “Because I’ve written a story all these years about, ‘Oh jeez, if I ever reveal that, then this has to be how I’d be dealt with, how I’d be treated, how they’d feel.'”

Sheen also opened up about the consequences of his addiction. During his drug-fueled exploits, he contracted HIV, which he initially tried to keep private. He eventually went public with his HIV status in 2015 on the Today show.

Sheen is Content with a Single Life but Open to Love

These days, Charlie Sheen keeps a low profile and says he has been single for several years following two difficult divorces from Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller.

“My romantic life is as uneventful as it possibly could be, and it’s been that way for a long time,” he told People magazine.

“It wasn’t even by choice, but the girls [daughters Sami and Lola] moved in [their mom is Richards], and then when they moved out, the boys [twins Bob and Max, 16, whom he shares with Mueller] moved in, and there wasn’t enough room in the car. Plus, I spent so much time and energy chasing that for so long. I had to get to a place where I could be alone, but not lonely,” Sheen said.

Still, Sheen makes clear he isn’t closing the door on romance altogether.

Sheen’s same-sex romantic encounters are now part of the story he chooses to tell openly. Through his memoir and documentary, he shows a willingness to look back without apology. The projects offer a straightforward account of his life, with these experiences included as an important piece of what shaped him.

