Denise Richards Breaks Down Crying During Charlie Sheen Reunion as Daughter Reveals Strained Relationship with Dad [Video]

Richards looks back on the couple’s challenging breakup and the advice she got from a couples therapist, Sami opens up about their tense relationship, and then Charlie, newly recovered from a neck lift, reunites with his ex for his debut on a reality show.

Denise Richards and Her Wild Things just got even wilder, thanks to an appearance from her ex, Charlie Sheen.

On Tuesday’s new episode of the actress’ Bravo series, Richards opened up about the couple’s “whirlwind romance.” The pair tied the knot in 2002, before welcoming daughter Sami in 2004 and splitting the following year, while Richards was pregnant with second daughter Lola.

“After my first date with Charlie, we got married 9 months later. Before we got married, so many people wanted to design my wedding dress. Giorgio Armani flew us to Italy, went to his villa, it was a fairytale,” Richards recalled at the top of the episode. “People don’t know this, he and I had a Catholic ceremony, we had to do the pre-cana classes. I don’t know how we passed to get f–king married … but we did. Our relationship, it was very easy. It was obviously very different than our divorce.”

Reflecting on their messy split while celebrating her 6-year anniversary with husband Aaron Phypers, Richards recalled being 6-months pregnant with Lola when she moved out of the house.

“I never forget, I overheard my mom on the phone with Charlie, who was pissed at me because I took the sippy cups,” she claimed, saying he wasn’t actually upset about the cups, but about the “family unit moving.” She then quipped, “I left the high chair.”

After Aaron noted the pair did get back together, Denise acknowledged that, yes, “unfortunately we did.”

“I always wanted the girls to know I did everything I could to make it work” she continued, adding that the pair saw a couples therapist suggested to them by Sheen’s laywer.

“The therapist, she dropped us as a couple. The second time in her career to drop a couple,” claimed Denise. “She pulled me aside and said, ‘If you stay with him, you are gonna have to have therapy every day for the rest of your life.’ And this is just what’s being shared in the therapy room. If she knew some of the other s–t!”

When Aaron then brought up Charlie’s whole “Tiger blood” phase, Denise added, “the poor bastard with that thing, Jesus Christ.”

Later in the episode, Denise told her daughters that Sheen wanted to see them. While Lola, 19, was on board, Sami, 21, was not.

“The girls have been through a lot with their dad, it has been up and down,” said Denise, while Lola said it was “such a blessing” she and her father are “co close” right now. In her own confessional, Sami said she “would rather do anything else” than meet with her dad for dinner.

“Me and my dad haven’t really spoken much in the past 5 months now. It goes in very big chunks with him,” she added. “For the first 13 years of my life it was really bad. Then we were okay for a couple years and now it’s just like, okay …”

Lola said things between her and Sheen have “definitely improved,” however, saying the two get bi-weekly pedicures together.

“The girls have been through a lot with their dad,” added Denise. “I understand why Sami feels the way she does. It hasn’t always been perfect with he and Lola either. I hope he does recognize that because he’s missing out.”

Sami agreed, adding, “He is missing out.”

In the end, it was just Denise and Lola who met up with Charlie — with Richards noting it was the first time she had seen him in a year.

When they met, he had recently undergone a neck left, with Denise quipping that, after looking at the results, “You would never know you’re 100.” She also noted that, after seeing him, she wasn’t rushing to get the same procedure.

“Here we are, what the hell. I’ve never been on a reality show,” Charlie began, as Denise claims Real Housewives of Beverly Hills producers always wanted him on the show. “I never saw [RHOBH] until about 3 days ago and I stumble into this fight that you’re in with [Lisa Rinna], but I didn’t have the backstory so I couldn’t pick a side. I picked yours for obvious reasons. Our lunch is going to look nothing like that.”

As the meal went on, Lola revealed to her parents that she’s never been out on a real dinner date with a boy, saying that she “struggles” finding boyfriends because she’s never sure whether they like her or are fans of her father. “One guy, he had a crush on me … and he literally had a poster of my dad on his wall. He was just a little obsessed, or a lot. Very odd,” she revealed in a confessional.

That opened the door for Denise and Charlie to reminisce over their first date together, which they shared happened at his condo at the time.

“There was an important baseball game I had to see. I don’t even think we ordered food. I stopped at that liquor store,” he said, before Denise claimed it was she who did that, picking up ice cream on the way there.

“We did have a good time that night,” she shared. “The one thing I will say about you and I going through the difficulty we did with our divorce, you knew I always had your back at the end of the day. I was never gonna hold a press conference and say this and do that … I still had your f–king back.”

“Cool,” an unfazed Sheen responded, before telling her he “appreciated” how she was able to do that so that they’re “able to have moments like this” now. In a confessional, however, Denise said their split wasn’t exactly easy.

“Charlie and I were married for four and a half years before I filed. He had been sober for about 4 years and very committed to his sobriety. I never thought someone that committed could fall back into that,” she shared. “Right after I got pregnant with Lola, it started to turn fast. One day he went to work, there was an awful evening the night before, and I packed my s–t, packed Sami’s stuff, called my housekeeper to come. We went to the Beverly Hills Hotel and I filed for divorce between dropping them off and a table reading for a show.”

As they got their food, Sheen warned them all about an e-coli warning at the time for carrots. As he admitted he’s “survived worse things than an e-coli carrot,” Richards joked that — during his “goddesses” phase — she didn’t “think he was really a germaphobe … so this is new for me to see.”

Later in the conversation, Lola expressed she was scared of being famous, with Sheen’s words of advice being to never read the comments. That’s something Richards said was hard for her to do during their split, because “the stuff he would tweet about me and say about me was disgusting.”

“I never had to say anything bad about Charlie. He spiraled. I took in his boys. I didn’t publicly say I did,” she shared in a confessional, tearing up as she recalled that time of her life. “I was in the tabloids all the time and it got to a point where I had to literally put myself in a bubble. I told my publicist, ‘Don’t send me any article,’ because it was getting to me. I was getting to the place of rock bottom. I was being a shell of myself.”

“I would tell Charlie, I don’t care if you hate me. You can think what you want to think about me. When we are at a birthday party or a horse show or school function, can we please just fake it and be so kind and loving to each other … so the kids can feel loved?” she added. “At the end of the day what really matters? It’s my daughters and my family, that’s all I care about.”

The episode ended with Sheen saying the meal was “lovely” — adding, “I adore both of you.”

The finale of Denise Richards and Her Wild Things airs next Tuesday on Bravo.

via: TooFab