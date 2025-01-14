BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 2 hours ago

Did you know Netflix delivers a range of LGBTQIA+ documentaries? These films offer a window into diverse experiences and perspectives. They educate viewers about historical milestones and ongoing struggles while celebrating the victories and resilience of the LGBTQIA+ community. Through these documentaries, audiences can connect with personal stories that inspire empathy, challenge biases, and empower individuals to create a more inclusive world.

Inclusive Content On Netflix

Netflix’s commitment extends to backing projects that tackle uncomfortable truths. These stories shed light on systemic injustices and celebrate resilience. By amplifying queer voices, the platform empowers viewers to engage with perspectives they may not have encountered otherwise.

If you’re ready to explore moving stories from the queer community, we’ve got you covered. Here are five must-watch LGBTQIA+ documentaries on Netflix.

1. “Will & Harper”

This heartfelt documentary follows actor and comedian Will Ferrell and his friend Harper. When Ferrell’s good friend Harper comes out as a trans woman, they take a transformative road trip to bond and reintroduce Harper as her true self. This heartfelt documentary captures their friendship, acceptance, and self-discovery journey, offering an intimate look at resilience and the power of support.

2. “Disclosure”

“Disclosure” dissects the portrayal of transgender individuals in film and TV. Featuring interviews with prominent trans creators and actors, it’s an eye-opening exploration of how media shapes perceptions — for better or worse. This documentary challenges audiences to rethink stereotypes and celebrate progress. It also offers hope for the future by showcasing voices working to change the narrative.

3. The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson

Marsha P. Johnson was a legendary activist in the LGBTQIA+ rights movement. This documentary investigates her mysterious death while honoring her incredible life and activism. Marsha’s story reminds us of the battles still being fought and why remembering queer history is essential. Her work as a trans activist and co-founder of the Gay Liberation Front paved the way for many, and this documentary ensures her legacy remains a beacon for future generations.

4. “Brother Outsider: The Life of Bayard Rustin”

Bayard Rustin was a pivotal figure in the civil rights movement and an openly gay man at a time when being out was far riskier. “Brother Outsider: The Life of Bayard Rustin” chronicles his life and contributions, offering an inspiring portrait of a man who championed justice while navigating personal challenges. Rustin’s story bridges the gap between the fight for racial equality and LGBTQ+ rights, showing how interconnected these struggles truly are.

5. “Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate”

This gripping documentary uncovers the untold story of Berlin’s queer nightlife during the Weimar Republic. Eldorado highlights a vibrant and defiant community that thrived despite rising oppression. It’s a powerful reminder of the resilience of LGBTQ+ people, even in the darkest times. Through archival footage and expert commentary, Eldorado paints a vivid picture of a community’s refusal to be silenced, making it both heartbreaking and inspiring.

Each documentary on this list offers a unique perspective. These LGBTQIA+ documentaries on Netflix form a patchwork of voices that span decades, identities, and cultures. They remind us how far we’ve come and how much work remains. So, prepare your favorite snacks, hit play, and jump into these must-watch LGBTQIA+ documentaries on Netflix.

What’s your favorite LGBTQIA+ documentary to watch? Comment below!