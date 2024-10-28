Shaquille O’Neal Faces Backlash Over Comments on Angel Reese’s Outfit During Podcast Appearance

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal made an appearance on the most recent episode of the “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, which is hosted by Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese.

During Thursday’s episode of Reese’s “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, the former Los Angeles Lakers star, 52, talked about how the outfit the Chicago Sky star recently wore to a “Wild ‘N Out” event in Chicago earlier this month could help her make money.

“Imagine you in them same little ass shorts you had on at the ‘Wild ‘N Out’ show dunking. You know how many T-shirts you gon’ sell? You trippin’,” he said, referring to the blue shorts Reese wore that exposed the lower half of her buttocks.

“Them same little ass shorts you had on at ‘Wild ‘n Out’ … I’m just saying,” he added.

Reese, 22, immediately seemed uncomfortable with the topic and tried to switch gears.

“OK, all right, all right, all right,” she interjected.

O’Neal’s remarks sparked backlash from fans who claimed he crossed the line with his mentee.

“Shaq sexualizing Angel Reese when he’s 30 years her senior and has kids older than her,” wrote one X user alongside a GIF of Tiffany Haddish gagging.

Shaq sexualizing Angel Reese when he’s 30 years her senior and has kids older than her pic.twitter.com/F5EFJasCr7 — Kamilla’s Toni Braxton Wig (@angryhalfrican) October 26, 2024

“angel reese learned a painful lesson about men through shaq in real time, i fear,” added another.

angel reese learned a painful lesson about men through shaq in real time, i fear. — in charge of the girls (@AmeriKraut) October 26, 2024

“Shaq is 52 years old and has gotten a free pass for being creepy because he’s an nba legend. Angel Reese looks at Shaq like a father figure mentor type and he’s taking about her in booty shorts lmao,” said a third person.

Shaq is 52 years old and has gotten a free pass for being creepy because he’s an nba legend . Angel Reese looks at Shaq like a father figure mentor type and he’s taking about her in booty shorts lmao https://t.co/MHB0Jw1d28 — John (@iam_johnw) October 26, 2024

“I’m glad people are recognizing Shaq’s creepy and perverted behavior. What I don’t like is some people following up with ‘well if Angel dresses like that what does she expect.’ She can dress sexy and still not want to be sexually harassed,” wrote a fourth user.

I’m glad people are recognizing Shaq’s creepy and perverted behavior. What I don’t like is some people following up with “well if Angel dresses like that what does she expect.” She can dress sexy and still not want to be sexually harassed. pic.twitter.com/rxBWEa0u2d — kay (@jasimisinclair) October 26, 2024

O’Neal and Reese have maintained a close relationship since she rose to stardom following her transition from LSU to the pros.

via: Page Six