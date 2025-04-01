Home > LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Get Into It, Girl! New LGBTQIA+ Series Streaming On Netflix, Hulu & Prime in April

BY: DM

Published 54 minutes ago

Netlifx loading screen
Source: Unsplash

April is here, and that means rainy days, milder weather, and a chance to binge-watch your favorite streaming shows. But if you’re looking for a new batch of LGBTQIA+ shows to add to your queue, we’ve got you. Here are the exciting titles coming to Netflix, Max and other streaming services this April.

Netflix

“Love on the Spectrum”

Netflix’s “Love on the Spectrum” is back, and it’s bringing some fresh energy to the scene. Pari, a student from Lesley University in Massachusetts, is not only navigating the dating scene as someone on the autism spectrum but also representing the queer community. In previous seasons, the show has been critiqued for its lack of LGBTQIA+ representation. While the Australian version featured several bisexual or gay cast members, the first U.S. season focused solely on heterosexual couples. Season two made strides by introducing Journey, a lesbian participant, but some felt her story wasn’t given the depth it deserved.

Max

“The Last of Us”

The second season of HBO’s “The Last of Us” is set to premiere on April 13, with a steamy new LGBTQIA+ relationship. Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey, is back and ready to let her new post-apocalyptic romance take center stage. Dina, played by Isabela Merced, is the new apple of Ellie’s eye. The chemistry between these two is undeniable, serving us the queer love story fans have been thirsting for. Season 2 is also introducing Lev, a trans character who adds another layer of diversity to the series.

Ramsey has also been making headlines for their real-life romance with singer-songwriter Maisy Stella. In an interview with British Vogue, the actor — who uses they/them pronouns — revealed they fell “in love” with their new partner while filming Season 2 of “The Last of Us.” “Experiencing that while I was filming the show was really special,” they said.

Binge watching
Source: Unsplash

So mark your calendars — or just set a reminder on your phone. April is shaping up to be a quieter month for LGBTQIA+ content, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to watch. And if you run out of April options, check out the list of shows that dropped in March.

Which LGBTQIA+ shows are you streaming? Comment below!

