The month of March is fast approaching, which means a fresh batch of LGBTQIA+ shows are hitting our favorite streaming services. From Netflix to Hulu, every VOD app seems to offer new LGBTQIA+ content. Here is a list of notable series and films premiering this month on Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video.

Netflix

1. “Survival of the Thickest”

“Survival of the Thickest” celebrates body positivity, queerness, and Black culture. The show is inspired by Michelle Buteau’s 2020 memoir of the same name, and first premiered in 2023. It is centered around Mavis Beaumont, portrayed by Buteau, a 38-year-old stylist navigating the challenges of rebuilding her life after an unexpected breakup.

“Survival of the Thickest” goes beyond representation by actively celebrating queer culture. The series features scenes set in spaces like CC Bloom’s, a local drag bar where Mavis finds inspiration. It also features appearances by Peppermint, a renowned drag performer, and Nicole Byer, playing herself. Season 2 of “Survival of the Thickest” hits the streamer on March 27.

Hulu

1. “Doctor Odyssey”

“Doctor Odyssey” returns with new episodes on March 6. This medical drama, created by Ryan Murphy, features Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, and Jacqueline Toboni. The series follows the journey of a ship’s doctor navigating uncharted territories, both medically and personally. The show includes a storyline centered around a gay couple, portrayed by John Stamos and Cheyenne Jackson, adding another level of spice to its exploration of relationships at-sea.

2. “Mid-Century Modern”

On March 28, Hulu’s new comedy series “Mid-Century Modern” will hit the streaming service. The show stars Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham as three gay best friends who decide to live together in Palm Springs after an unexpected death. Linda Lavin, in her final role, plays Bunny’s mother, Sybil Schneiderman. Tragically, Linda Lavin passed away in December 2024 after filming seven episodes of the series. Her character, Sybil Schneiderman, will be written out of the show mid-season.

The series will tackle storylines about friendship, aging, and chosen family. Additionally, the show features an impressive lineup of guest stars, including Pamela Adlon, Vanessa Bayer, Kimberly Coles, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Judd Hirsch, Richard Kind, Billie Lourd, and Rhea Perlman.

Prime Video

1. “The Wheel of Time”

Prime Video’s “The Wheel of Time” is set to return with its third season on March 13. In addition to its focus on powerful female narratives, the show has been praised for its portrayal of LGBTQIA+ relationships. Showrunner Rafe Judkins has emphasized the importance of inclusivity, stating that the show aims to explore the emotional histories of characters, including their relationships.

“We predominantly in the show have been trying to take things that were suggested or hinted at being LGBTQIA+ relationships in the books and sort of expanding on them, bringing those out [to let] us know more about those characters and their feelings for each other,” Judy told Comic Book Resources.

The March 2025 streaming lineup proves that there is a growing presence of LGBTQIA+ voices in the media. And if you’re looking to exclusively watch content centered on LGBTQIA+ stories, Netflix and Hulu have categories dedicated to those titles.

Which of these LGBTQIA+ shows will you be watching? Comment below!