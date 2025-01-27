BY: Darrel Marrow Published 2 hours ago

The idea of family has evolved in recent years, extending beyond traditional blood relatives. Some people have found “chosen families” or bonds with non-relatives they now consider loved ones. Whether it’s tight bonds with lifelong friends or meaningful relationships with those nearby, building an inner circle offers the love and support everyone needs.

In honor of celebrating the importance of family and fostering those relationships, we’ve compiled some empowering and inspirational quotes that will remind people to cherish their chosen families.

11 Best Quotes About Chosen Families

1. “When everything goes to hell, the people who stand by you without flinching — they are your family,” – Jim Butcher

2. “Friends are the family we choose for ourselves,” – Edna Buchanan

3. “The bond that links your true family is not one of blood, but of respect and joy in each other’s life. Rarely do members of one family grow up under the same roof,” – Richard Bach

4. “When push comes to shove, you always know who to turn to. That being a family isn’t a social construct but an instinct,” – Jodi Picoult

5. “Family isn’t something that’s supposed to be static, or set… It’s always evolving, turning into something else,” – Sarah Dessen

6. “The sense of family comes from the commitment we make to each other to work through the hard times so we can enjoy the good ones. It comes from the love that binds us; that’s what makes a family,” – Zach Wahls

7. “A home isn’t always the house we live in. It’s also the people we choose to surround ourselves with,” – T.J. Klune

8. “A found family is every bit as beautiful as a born family. Even more so, perhaps. Stories are about choices, after all, and to choose to be family is as wonderful a story as can be told,” – Dan Gemeinhart

9. “If the family you came from sucked, make up a new one. Look at all the people there are to choose from. If the family you are in hurts, get on the bus. Like now,” – Lidia Yuknavitch

10. “There were times when I needed to find an outlet for me to understand my people and my own journey, and I found that through my chosen family,” – MJ Rodriguez

11. “Blood does not family make. Those are relatives. Family are those with whom you share your good, bad, and ugly, and still love one another in the end. Those are the ones you select,” – Hector Xtravaganza

These quotes remind us that “family” isn’t always about blood ties—it’s about the people who show up for you, love you, and have your back. Chosen families are exactly that. The ones you handpick to share your life with. And those connections are as solid and meaningful as any.

What are some of your favorite chosen family quotes that you use to affirm yourself? Comment below!

