BY: Darrel Marrow Published 1 hour ago

February 2025 is here, and Netflix and Hulu are serving up a fresh batch of LGBTQIA+ content. The streaming services have an entire LGBTQIA+ catalog, that features a slate of popular shows and movies. However, both platforms are upping their game and introducing new content and characters for viewers to fall in love with. Let’s dive into some of the standout titles hitting the platforms this month.

Coming to Netflix

1. “Valeria”

Netflix’s Spanish series “Valeria” prominently features LGBTQIA+ representation through the character Nerea, played by Teresa Riott. Nerea is a lesbian and one of Valeria’s closest friends. The fourth and final season of the popular show premieres on Feb. 14, and it is set to be packed with excitement. Valeria will face pivotal choices in love and career, Carmen tackles motherhood, Nerea seeks balance in her freelance life, and Lola confronts a new life crisis.

2. “Spencer”

On Feb. 8, Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer” comes to Netflix. The film is a biographical drama that details a pivotal weekend in the life of Princess Diana, played by Kristen Stewart. It is set during the Christmas festivities at the Sandringham Estate, as Diana struggles with her decision to end her marriage to Prince Charles. Stewart’s performance is show-stopping, and it earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

3. “Celebrity Bear Hunt”

Netflix’s upcoming reality series, “Celebrity Bear Hunt,” is set to premiere on Feb. 5 and features a diverse cast of 12 celebrities navigating survival challenges in Costa Rica’s jungle. This season, the cast includes several LGBTQIA+ celebrities. Spice Girls singer Mel B, who identifies as bisexual, will compete on the show. Steph McGovern, a gay television personality, is also a part of the cast, including pansexual model Lottie Moss. These participants will build shelters and compete in physical challenges, all while avoiding elimination in the high-stakes “Bear Pit.”

4. “Apple Cider Vinegar”

Bisexual actress Aisha Dee is set to star in Netflix’s upcoming limited series, “Apple Cider Vinegar,” premiering on Feb. 6. Set during the early days of Instagram, “Apple Cider Vinegar” follows two young women who claim to cure their life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness practices. However, their narratives unravel as the truth behind their claims comes to light. And while the show is not centered around Aisha’s queerness, it is great to see more representation on the streaming service.

Coming to Hulu

1. “In The Summers”

Alessandra Lacorazza’s “In the Summers” will premiere on Feb. 5. The film delves into the dynamics between two sisters and their complex relationship with their short-tempered father. The cast features René Pérez Joglar, Sasha Calle, and Lio Mehiel. Mehiel plays Violeta, a young woman who grapples with her sexual and gender identity in the film. This release is part of Hulu’s diverse February lineup, which also includes the Season 6 premiere of “The Kardashians” on February 6 and the documentary “SLY LIVES! Aka The Burden of Black Genius” on Feb. 13.

These shows bring plenty of LGBTQIA+ representation and will be available for streaming in February. Add these flicks to your Netflix and Hulu watchlists for nonstop entertainment!

What are your favorite LGBTQIA+ shows on Netflix and Hulu? Let us know in the comments!