Home > LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Watch Party Files: Binge-Worthy LGBTQIA+ Shows Arriving on Netflix & Hulu in February

BY: Darrel Marrow

Published 1 hour ago

Netlifx loading screen
Source: Unsplash

February 2025 is here, and Netflix and Hulu are serving up a fresh batch of LGBTQIA+ content. The streaming services have an entire LGBTQIA+ catalog, that features a slate of popular shows and movies. However, both platforms are upping their game and introducing new content and characters for viewers to fall in love with. Let’s dive into some of the standout titles hitting the platforms this month.

Coming to Netflix

1. “Valeria”

Valeria scene Naera
Source: YouTube

Netflix’s Spanish series “Valeria” prominently features LGBTQIA+ representation through the character Nerea, played by Teresa Riott. Nerea is a lesbian and one of Valeria’s closest friends. The fourth and final season of the popular show premieres on Feb. 14, and it is set to be packed with excitement. Valeria will face pivotal choices in love and career, Carmen tackles motherhood, Nerea seeks balance in her freelance life, and Lola confronts a new life crisis.

Advertisement

2. “Spencer”

Kristen Stweart appears in "Spencer"
Source: YouTube

On Feb. 8, Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer” comes to Netflix. The film is a biographical drama that details a pivotal weekend in the life of Princess Diana, played by Kristen Stewart. It is set during the Christmas festivities at the Sandringham Estate, as Diana struggles with her decision to end her marriage to Prince Charles. Stewart’s performance is show-stopping, and it earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

3. “Celebrity Bear Hunt”

Mel B appears in "Celebrity Bear Hunt"
Source: YouTube

Netflix’s upcoming reality series, “Celebrity Bear Hunt,” is set to premiere on Feb. 5 and features a diverse cast of 12 celebrities navigating survival challenges in Costa Rica’s jungle. This season, the cast includes several LGBTQIA+ celebrities. Spice Girls singer Mel B, who identifies as bisexual, will compete on the show. Steph McGovern, a gay television personality, is also a part of the cast, including pansexual model Lottie Moss. These participants will build shelters and compete in physical challenges, all while avoiding elimination in the high-stakes “Bear Pit.”

4. “Apple Cider Vinegar”

Aisha Dee appears in "Apple Cider Vinegar"
Source: YouTube

Bisexual actress Aisha Dee is set to star in Netflix’s upcoming limited series, “Apple Cider Vinegar,” premiering on Feb. 6. Set during the early days of Instagram, “Apple Cider Vinegar” follows two young women who claim to cure their life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness practices. However, their narratives unravel as the truth behind their claims comes to light. And while the show is not centered around Aisha’s queerness, it is great to see more representation on the streaming service.

Advertisement

Coming to Hulu

1. “In The Summers”

"In the Summers" trailer
Source: YouTube

Alessandra Lacorazza’s “In the Summers” will premiere on Feb. 5. The film delves into the dynamics between two sisters and their complex relationship with their short-tempered father. The cast features René Pérez Joglar, Sasha Calle, and Lio Mehiel. Mehiel plays Violeta, a young woman who grapples with her sexual and gender identity in the film. This release is part of Hulu’s diverse February lineup, which also includes the Season 6 premiere of “The Kardashians” on February 6 and the documentary “SLY LIVES! Aka The Burden of Black Genius” on Feb. 13.

These shows bring plenty of LGBTQIA+ representation and will be available for streaming in February. Add these flicks to your Netflix and Hulu watchlists for nonstop entertainment!

Advertisement

What are your favorite LGBTQIA+ shows on Netflix and Hulu? Let us know in the comments!

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

BAFTA LGBTQIA+ Nominees
CELEBRITY

The 2025 BAFTA Nominees: A Celebration of LGBTQIA+ Creativity and Talent

By: Kara Johnson
Cynthia Erivo walks red carpet
CELEBRITY

Who Is Cynthia Erivo? 6 Fascinating Facts About the Award-Winning Actress

By: Darrel Marrow
Drag Race Live performers in Las Vegas
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

For the Ones Who Shantay and Stay: The Best Gifts for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Fans

By: Darrel Marrow
Find Love & Connection: The Best Black LGBTQIA+ Friendly Dating Apps
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Find Love & Connection: The Best Black LGBTQIA+ Friendly Dating Apps

By: Jasmine Franklin
Cast of "Wicked"
CELEBRITY

From ‘Wicked’ to ‘Emilia Pérez’: LGBTQIA+ Actors and Movies Leading the 2025 SAG Awards Nominees

By: Darrel Marrow
What Does Intersex Mean? The Beautiful Truth About The Identity
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

What Does Intersex Mean? The Beautiful Truth About the Identity

By: Jasmine Franklin
What Is Demisexuality? — Its Meaning And Understanding This Powerful Identity
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

What Is Demisexuality? The Meaning and Understanding of This Powerful Identity

By: Jasmine Franklin
Karla Sofia Gascon attends premiere.
CELEBRITY

Who’s Nominated? LGBTQIA+ Actors & Projects at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards

By: Darrel Marrow
Photo by NEOSiAM 2024+ disco ball
DISCOVER X BOMESI

From Underground to Global Influence: Celebrating 5 Icons Of Ballroom Culture

By: Zaniah Boykin
The Ultimate Queer Icon Look-Alike Contests We Need To See!
CELEBRITY

The Ultimate Queer Icon Look-Alike Contests We Need To See

By: Jasmine Franklin