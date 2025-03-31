BY: DM Published 23 hours ago

Every year on March 31, people around the globe come together to celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV). This day shines a light on the achievements and resilience of transgender and gender non-conforming individuals, while also raising awareness about the challenges they continue to face. Here’s a look at how the day is celebrated.

What is International Transgender Day of Visibility?

International Transgender Day of Visibility was founded in 2009 — initially known as Transgender Day of Visibility — by transgender activist Rachel Crandall of Michigan. The goal was to establish a day dedicated to celebrating transgender people’s lives and contributions, contrasting with Transgender Day of Remembrance, which honors those lost to violence. Crandall envisioned ITDOV as an opportunity to uplift and acknowledge the living members of the transgender community.

In 2021, President Joe Biden issued a formal proclamation recognizing March 31 as International Transgender Day of Visibility, calling on Americans to support full equality for transgender people. It was the first time a U.S. president had officially acknowledged the day.

“Transgender Day of Visibility recognizes the generations of struggle, activism, and courage that have brought our country closer to full equality for transgender and gender-nonbinary people in the United States and around the world,” the proclamation stated, according to CNN.

The move was monumental for the trans community, which has a growing presence in the United States. A 2022 report by the Williams Institute at UCLA estimated that more than 1.6 million people ages 13 and older identify as transgender, making up about 0.6% of that population. The breakdown includes approximately 1.3 million adults (0.5% of U.S. adults) and 300,000 youth ages 13 to 17 (1.4% of that age group).

How is ITDOV celebrated?

Each year, organizations and communities observe ITDOV through educational workshops, community events, and social media campaigns. These initiatives promote understanding and acceptance while raising awareness of the ongoing struggles faced by transgender individuals. The Human Rights Campaign is one of the organizations leading the charge, using its platform to amplify trans voices by spotlighting creators and other community leaders.

In recent years, several public figures have shared messages emphasizing the importance of visibility and acceptance. Pedro Pascal, known for his roles in “The Mandalorian” and “Game of Thrones,” has been a vocal ally for transgender rights. He shared a message on Instagram stating, “A world without trans people has never existed and never will.” When internet critics attempted to challenge his stance in the comments, Pascal fired back, making his support clear.

Gabrielle Union has consistently advocated for her transgender stepdaughter, Zaya Wade. Union has emphasized the importance of protecting Zaya’s “freedom,” pointing to the significance of family support in a transgender individual’s journey.

“Who she is is amazing, but it’s because we love her so much and we protect her freedom, humanity, and rights that she’s allowed to blossom,” Union said on “The View.” “When we get compliments on who she is, who she stands for, and who she represents, it’s not just the LGBTQIA community.”

International Transgender Day of Visibility was established to increase awareness, but it should also be a time to celebrate. Gather your friends to have a good time and find ways to make a change in the community.

