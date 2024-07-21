President Joe Biden Endorses Vice President Kamala Harris as the 2024 Democratic Nominee | www.lovebscott.com

In one of the most stunning moves in American political history, President Joe Biden has dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and won’t be seeking reelection.

Following his announcement, the President has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor.

He writes:

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

We’ll see who she picks as her running mate! President Harris 2024.