BY: DM Published 8 hours ago

Black trans women have always been at the forefront of the fight for LGBTQIA+ rights. Their work and advocacy have led to the creation of resources for trans people that were previously unavailable. Let’s take a look at six trailblazing Black trans women who are snatching wigs and making herstory. These queens have strutted their way into the spotlight, breaking barriers and serving inspiration.

1. Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox got her big break as Sophia Burset in “Orange Is the New Black,” but sis didn’t stop there. Cox made history as the first openly transgender person to snag a Primetime Emmy nomination. In 2025, she co-created and starred in “Clean Slate,” a series that serves up a heartfelt and hilarious look at Black trans life in the South.

Advertisement

2. Janet Mock

Janet Mock is an author, director, and producer who has been slaying the game with her work on “Pose,” bringing ballroom culture to the masses. Her memoir, “Redefining Realness,” is a must-read, spilling all the tea on her journey and the complexities of gender and identity. Mock is out here making waves and looking flawless while doing it.

3. Angelica Ross

Advertisement

Actress Angelica Ross is a force to be reckoned with. She is best known for her roles in “Pose” and “American Horror Story,” but she’s also the brains behind TransTech Social Enterprises. The organization is dedicated to helping trans folks break into the tech industry by providing resources and tips. Ross is proof that you can be a boss both on-screen and off, serving talent and business savvy in equal measure.

4. Marsha P. Johnson

Advertisement

Marsha P. Johnson was front and center at The Stonewall Uprising in 1969, sparking the modern LGBTQIA+ rights movement. As a co-founder of the Gay Liberation Front and STAR (Street Transvestite Action Revolutionaries), Johnson dedicated her life to fighting for trans rights. Her legacy continues to inspire trans individuals to live their truth unapologetically.

5. Miss Major Griffin-Gracy

Bow down to Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, another Stonewall veteran and lifelong activist. In 2023, she blessed us with her memoir, “Miss Major Speaks: Conversations with a Black Trans Revolutionary,” sharing details about her life, activism, and the fight for trans rights. Griffin-Gracy’s resilience and wisdom are everything we need in these times. At 84 years old, she is still serving and advocating for equal rights.

Advertisement

6. Elle Moxley

Elle Moxley is out here changing the game. As the founder of The Marsha P. Johnson Institute, she’s on a mission to protect and defend the rights of Black trans people. Moxley’s activism and leadership are lighting the way for future generations to live authentically and fearlessly. The organization has also produced a Transgender Bill of Rights toolkit for folks to learn more about the issues impacting trans people.

These six divas have done more than just serve a good face. They have become icons and pioneers for trans rights — long before the fight for equality became trendy. Their stories not only highlight the connection between race and gender, but also serve as a testament to the never-ending fight for equality.

Which of these Black trans women do you connect with most? Comment below!

Advertisement