BY: Ashley Blackwell Published 23 hours ago

This article is for you if you’ve often Googled “omni meaning LGBTQIA+” to learn about the under-discussed umbrella. Here’s a brief dive into the controversial sexuality and its background.

Omnisexual (commonly shortened to omni) is the physical or emotional attraction to all people. However, unlike pansexuality (where individuals are gender blind), one’s gender identity could play a factor in the person’s desire for them, as they typically can prefer one over the other or have a particular liking for a specific identity. While omnisexuality, too, is a subcategory of multisexuality, the term also differs from bisexuality, a less-broader orientation outlining the romantic attraction to one or more genders but not all.

Per Queerdom Wiki, the word omnisexuality was first seen in 1959 beat poet Lawrence Lipton’s The Holy Barbarians. It didn’t pick up notoriety for its modern-day definition until the 1980s through the book “Sexual Choices: An Introduction to Human Sexuality.” In the publication, the text described omnisexuality as “a state of attraction to all sexes.” Additionally, it cited researchers’ belief that all humans — regardless of their biological makeup — are born omnisexual before their personal development starts.

By the early 1990s, uber-successful singer Sophie B. Hawkins (“D*mn, I Wish I Was Your Lover”) had come out as omnisexual, claiming to have coined the interpretation and brought it into prominence. In a 2023 essay in HuffPost, she recalled telling a male journalist who’d asked about her sexuality, “I’m omnisexual. My gender doesn’t define my sexuality. My creative spirit does. A male partner doesn’t make me straight, nor does a female partner make me gay. I am everything, omni is all, and one.”

She continued: “Sony Music was not pleased. They were giving me a huge push, and they thought coming out as omnisexual would kill my career. I went on to become a vocal supporter of LGBTQ rights. I spoke freely about the gender spectrum on the morning shows as jaws dropped in the radio broadcast rooms. I was just 30 years too early.”

Omni Meaning LGBTQIA+ — How the Label’s Definition Is Perceived Socially & the Misconceptions Surrounding It

Omnisexuality’s distinction in LGBTQIA+ culture has affected its visibility in more ways than one, as many of those on (and off) the spectrum have confusingly used it interchangeably with other sectors of multisexuality. With the help of digital artist Pastelmember’s original creation of the official flag (encompassing light pink, pink, dark purple, blue, and bright blue stripes), members of the community were able to gain a sense of independence, prompting a boost in the labeling’s online acknowledgment.

Although sexuality is very complex and can be viewed as subjective (in some cases), it’s important to provide clarity and comfort for those who may be struggling to decipher and embrace their sexual expression. According to the Canadian Pride Historical Society, omnisexuality’s fluidity has spawned numerous misconceptions, including the myths that those who identify as such are “promiscuous or incapable of monogamy,” avoiding “choosing a specific sexual orientation,” or a part of a “rare or uncommon” population.

“Understanding and debunking the myths surrounding omnisexuality is essential to foster. more inclusive and accepting society,” the nonprofit organization wrote in a 2023 breakdown. “Let us strive to appreciate the rich diversity of human sexual orientations, fostering an environment where everyone feels seen, understood, and validated.”

Ways to Raise Awareness:

Educate yourself and others on omnisexuality.

Start online initiatives that promote the importance of omni-forward spaces.

Own your truth, live freely within it, and don’t be afraid of what others may think.

Rock your omni-colored gear… unapologetically!

Celebrate annual observances: Omnisexual Awareness Day (March 21) and Omnisexual Visibility Day (July 6)!

Was this brief lesson on omnisexuality beneficial to you? If so, let us know in the comments!