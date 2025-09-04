BY: DM Published 11 hours ago

Grab your blanket, light whatever ritual candle you’re into, and queue up the apps. Streaming services are still betting on queer stories, and September’s lineup proves it. Whether you want superhero chaos, hellish musicals, or uplifting afterlife ethics, the streamers are delivering this month. Here are the best LGBTQIA+ shows to binge in September.

1. “Wayward” / Netflix

“Wayward” is a new Netflix series that’s part mystery, part small-town nightmare. Mae Martin stars and co-created the show. The cast includes heavy hitters like Toni Collette and Sarah Gadon, which gives the series both sharp comedic instincts and seriously unsettling range. The premise — a small-town cop smells something rotten around an institution for troubled teens, and the surface calm peels back into secrets.

2. “I Don’t Understand You” / Hulu

“I Don’t Understand You” is the dark, glossy comedy you didn’t know you needed. Andrew Rannells and Nick Kroll play a couple on an Italian “babymoon” — a little pre-baby romance and R&R — until their villa holiday curdles into chaos and, yes, literal bodies start piling up. The vibe mixes screwball energy with a true-crime edge, and the film uses its murderous chaos to examine parenting anxieties, masculinity, and the truth about who we become when stress and secrecy collide. If you like your comedies eerie and your lead couples complicated, lock this one into your queue for Sept. 12.

3. “Gen V” / Amazon Prime Video

If you live for messy superhero drama, “Gen V” Season 2 hits Prime Video on Sept. 17 and brings the chaos back to Godolkin University. Jaz Sinclair returns as Marie Moreau with the core ensemble — Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, and Asa Germann — while Hamish Linklater joins as a menacing new dean. The show combines toxic campus culture, satire, and queer-coded characters. Fans can expect a mix of drama and intense fight scenes as the series continues to spin out “The Boys” universe.

4. “Helluva Boss” / Amazon Prime Video

“Helluva Boss” delivers when you want your cartoons horny, filthy, musical, and savage. Vivienne “VivziePop” Medrano created the show, which started as a wildly popular YouTube web series. On Sept. 10, Prime Video drops all 20 episodes from Seasons 1 and 2 in one place. The voice cast features Brandon Rogers alongside internet-famous and theatrical talents. If you skipped it on YouTube, now’s your chance to binge the chaos.

5. “Interview With the Vampire” / AMC+

If you like your horror with velvet, queer longing, and glamorous menace, Season 2 of “Interview With the Vampire” is your mood. The show keeps Jacob Anderson’s Louis and Sam Reid’s Lestat at center stage as they head to 1940s Paris and fall into the orbit of the Théâtre des Vampires — a decadent, dangerous theatrical coven that devours secrets as readily as blood. The season leans into theatricality, romance, and slow-burn dread while making queer love stories explicit rather than coy. Season 2 — which dropped on Sept. 1 — also features Delainey Hayles stepping into the furious role of Claudia.

