Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Interrupts Interview to Shut Down Relationship Question in Awkward Moment

BY: Walker Published 31 minutes ago

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is making it clear she doesn’t want anyone prying into their relationship.

Ahead of the release of his new book, The Art of Winning: Lessons from a Life in Football, the legendary former NFL coach, 73, sat down for an interview with CBS News’ Sunday Morning — which aired on April 27 — and Hudson, 24, came along for the ride.

The Maine native — who supported Belichick on the interview set in a matching sweatshirt — sat just out of the main frame, with journalist Tony Dokoupil describing her as a “constant presence” during their conversation.

At one point, Dokoupil acknowledged Hudson’s presence while asking Belichick how he feels with all of the public interest in the couple’s relationship and private lives.

“I’ve never been too worried about what everyone else thinks,” the UNC-Chapel Hill head football coach replied, adding that instead, he just tries “to do what I feel like is best for me, and what’s right.”

Then, Dokoupil asked about Belichick’s relationship with Hudson, and specifically how they met — and the former cheerleader interjected, shutting down the question from her spot in the corner of the set.

“We’re not talking about this,” she said sternly, as Dokoupil turned to her and asked, “No?”

NEW: Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson interjects & shuts down a question during the middle of an interview on CBS. This is wild. Hudson reportedly interrupted multiple times. Interviewer to Belichick: "How did you guys meet?" Hudson from across the room:… pic.twitter.com/qsVNRBLPGE — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 27, 2025

Bill Belichick, second in all-time NFL wins and a six-time Super Bowl champion, talks with "CBS Mornings” Tony Dokoupil about his father's advice, Tom Brady, and his new book, “The Art of Winning.” https://t.co/SsQxUwmape pic.twitter.com/kSAt2pLKcq — CBS Sunday Morning ? (@CBSSunday) April 27, 2025

“No,” she doubled down, making for a visibly awkward moment between the interviewer, interviewee and herself.

In a voiceover during the Sunday Morning segment, Dokoupil moves on from the awkward pause by stating, “It’s a topic neither one of them is comfortable commenting on.”

The journalist then turned his attention to the glimpses the couple has already given into their relationship — Hudson’s Instagram posts, including a snap of them doing beach yoga together, and a photo of their mermaid-fisherman Halloween costumes.

After Dokoupil pointed out that these pictures show a “different side” of Belichick and asked him what the reaction has been like, the interview got awkward once again, with the coaching legend not quite understanding the question.

“Yeah, so I’m on some of those social media platforms,” he replied after more explanation from Dokoupil, “but I honestly don’t follow.”

The football coach and former cheerleader — who reportedly met on a flight in February 2021, per TMZ — were first romantically linked when they were spotted out together in January 2023. The couple officially went public with their romance in June 2024 and, six months later, made their red carpet debut.

While Hudson shut down Dokoupil’s question about their relationship, she has previously publicly defended her romance with Belichick — as well as their almost 50-year age gap — from online critics.

Last month, she posted a screenshot of an Instagram exchange in which a person named Abby wrote to Hudson, “But you do realize your relationship is insane right.”

Hudson’s response? “But you do realize direct messaging a stranger on Instagram with the intent of harassing them regarding their own personal relationship is insane, right?” she wrote.

Hudson also marked up the critic’s comment with the correct punctuation, and added a poll asking her followers whether “Abby’s manners” or “Abby’s punctuation skills” were worse.

