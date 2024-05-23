WNBA's Angel Reese Becomes First Member Of Ownership Group For DC's Women's Pro Soccer Team | lovebscott.com

Newly minted Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has joined the ownership group of a new professional women’s soccer team in Washington, DC.

Reese was announced on Tuesday as one of the founding owners of the DC Power Football Club, one of eight teams that will compete in the inaugural season of the USL Super League, which kicks off in August.

Reese led LSU to its first NCAA championship in women’s basketball in 2023 and became a household name as she led LSU past Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the 2023 title game. She was also named the best player in the tournament that year.

In April, the WNBA’s Chicago Sky drafted Reese with the No. 7 pick in this year’s draft.

“I want to help grow women’s sports and elevate female athletes across the board,” Reese said in a statement. “We’re taking over, and I’m honored to be able to support Power FC and invest in women’s soccer in the DMV (District, Maryland, Virginia) community.”

So grateful & blessed for this new ownership! Looking forward to creating new opportunities for women in professional soccer. I’ve always had to desire to invest in a local team as a Maryland native! ??? https://t.co/1euMTm1ELl — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) May 21, 2024

U.S. Soccer granted the USL Super League first division sanctioning earlier this year, putting the new league in the same tier as the National Women’s Soccer League. DC Power FC is working in partnership with MLS side D.C. United.

Jordan Stuart, who is an investor in USL Championship club Loudoun United FC and an ownership adviser at D.C. United, was announced on Monday as DC Power FC’s president.

Attain Sports & Entertainment, which owns a controlling interest in Loudoun United FC, was originally part of the USL Super League team’s ownership group but is no longer involved, a D.C. United spokesperson confirmed to ESPN.

Reese is the first individual formally announced as an owner of DC Power FC.

“Angel’s decision to be a founding investor alongside us in Power FC is groundbreaking,” Jason Levien, D.C. United’s CEO and co-chair, said in a statement. “As a Maryland native, Angel is so passionate about being a catalyst for positive change in women’s sports in the DMV as well as globally while inspiring the next generation of female athletes. We’re looking forward to her partnership in the boardroom as an equity partner.”

DC Power FC announced on Monday that it will play at Audi Field, which is already home to D.C. United, the NWSL’s Washington Spirit, and the DC Defenders, an American football team in the United Football League.

Frédéric Brillant, who played for D.C. United before becoming an assistant there in 2022, will be DC Power FC’s head coach. He was briefly part of the Utah Royals’ NWSL coaching staff as they began their expansion campaign earlier this year.

via: ESPN