Caitlin Clark Acknowledges “White Privilege” & Black Players Built WNBA

After being the subject of cultural debates throughout her rookie season, Caitlin Clark admitted to feeling “privilege” as a White woman.

Clark has capped her rookie season in the WNBA with yet another accolade: Time’s Athlete of the Year.

The Indiana Fever star not only dazzled on the court but also made history, setting a league record for assists in a single season—an impressive feat that cemented her place as one of the game’s brightest young talents.

In a recent interview with Time, Clark reflected on the privilege she holds within the league and acknowledged the trailblazing Black athletes who built the WNBA’s legacy.

“I want to say I’ve earned everything, but as a white person, there is privilege,” she said candidly. “A lot of the players who have made this league what it is are Black women. The more we appreciate, highlight, and talk about that, the better. Brands and companies need to continue investing in those players who have made this league extraordinary. Elevating Black women is a beautiful thing, and I have to keep working to help change that.”

Clark also addressed the disappointment of not being selected for the U.S. Olympic team heading to Paris. She described the emotional process of accepting the decision, balancing her competitive drive with respect for the team’s selection.

“I don’t want to be there just to bring attention,” she explained. “I love what visibility does for women’s basketball, but I want to be on that team because I’m good enough—not as a token or a benchwarmer people cheer for. That narrative upset me. It’s disrespectful to the players who earned their spot and to me as well.”

Throughout her debut season, Clark’s talent, humility, and willingness to speak openly about systemic issues have set her apart. Her ability to dominate the game while advocating for equity and inclusion signals a bright future not only for her career but for the WNBA as a whole. With her voice and her skill, Caitlin Clark is shaping the conversation both on and off the court.

