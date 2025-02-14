Shonda Rhimes, Issa Rae Cut Kennedy Center Ties Amid Trump Takeover

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Artists including actress and writer Issa Rae and television producer Shonda Rhimes have cut ties with the Kennedy Center after President Donald Trump took over as chairman.

According to CBS News, Issa Rae canceled her sold-out event set for the Washington, D.C., venue next month.

“Unfortunately, due to what I believe to be an infringement on the values of an institution that has faithfully celebrated artists of all backgrounds through all mediums, I’ve decided to cancel my appearance at this venue,” the Insecure actress wrote in an Instagram post, confirming all who purchased tickets for the event would be refunded.

Advertisement

While Shonda Rhimes did not have any upcoming events, she stepped down from her role with the center. As reported by Deadline, the acclaimed producer resigned from the board with Trump as chair. She was appointed to the board by former President Barack Obama and served as one of its officers.

“Please be advised that as of today, Shonda Rhimes has resigned from the board of the Kennedy Center,” a spokesperson explained to the outlet on Wednesday (Feb. 12).

The outlet also noted Ben Folds announced that he was resigning as artistic adviser of the National Symphony Orchestra, and Renée Fleming shared that she was exiting as artistic adviser at large. Per NPR, the rock band Low Cut Connie also pulled out of a scheduled performance.

The resignations and cancelations come after Trump purged the Kennedy Center board, removing every board member appointed by President Joe Biden according to The Washington Post. POTUS announced plans last week to remove the chairman and board of trustees and install himself as chairman. While Trump was voted by the new board of trustees to assume the role, they also voted to terminate Deborah Rutter from her role as president.

Advertisement

New members of the board include Second Lady Usha Vance, Attorney General Pam Bondi, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, Wiles’ mother Cheri Summerall, Elaine Chao, a former U.S. Secretary of Labor and the wife of Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, and The wives of New England Patriots CEO Robert Kraft and New York Yankees President Randy Levine.

“It is a Great Honor to be Chairman of The Kennedy Center, especially with this amazing Board of Trustees,” exclaimed Trump, per The Hill. “We will make The Kennedy Center a very special and exciting place!”

via: Vibe