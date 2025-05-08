BY: DM Published 6 hours ago

A U.K. court ruling that legally defines “woman” and “sex” based solely on biological sex assigned at birth has prompted backlash from members of the LGBTQIA+ community and allies. “Bridgerton’s” Nicola Coughlan has joined the fight, slamming the government for enacting anti-trans policies.

On April 16, the UK Supreme Court ruled in the case of “For Women Scotland Ltd v The Scottish Ministers.” The court declared that the terms “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act refer to biological sex, not gender identity. As a result, transgender women — even those with a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) — can be excluded from single-sex spaces meant for biological women.

In the wake of the ruling, advocates are speaking out, and Coughlan is at the forefront. She is using her influence to shed light on the issue and is also putting her money where her mouth is.

Nicola Coughlan has slammed the UK’s anti-trans ruling.

At the Canneseries 2025, Coughlan addressed the anti-trans ruling directly. “I feel like the rights of queer people have been chipped away for the last few years, and this is a blatant move to take rights away from people,” she said via Variety. “The ruling means trans women won’t be able to use the women’s bathroom, and the idea of trans women attacking women in bathrooms. The only time I have ever been made to feel scared has been by cis men. I have never been scared by a trans woman in my life.”

Advertisement

Coughlan didn’t just speak up — she took action. She launched a fundraiser for the UK-based trans charity Not A Phase and set an initial goal of £10,000 ($13,363 USD). The actor also pledged to match donations up to that amount. The campaign quickly blew past expectations, bringing in over £70,000 ($93,542 USD) to support trans adults across the UK.

The actress also criticized author J.K. Rowling for celebrating the court’s decision. On Instagram Stories, she shared a post from The Cut titled “This Is a New Low for J.K. Rowling,” adding her own comment: “Keep your new Harry Potter lads, wouldn’t touch [the series] with a ten-foot pole.”

Over 400 actors are speaking out against the UK’s ruling.

Coughlan has since joined over 400 actors and industry professionals in signing an open letter that shows solidarity with trans, non-binary, and intersex communities. The letter calls out the Supreme Court’s ruling, warning that it could threaten the safety and rights of marginalized groups. Eddie Redmayne, Bella Ramsey, James Norton, and Joe Alwyn also added their names to the statement.

“We must now urgently work to ensure that our trans, non-binary, and intersex colleagues, collaborators, and audiences are protected from discrimination and harassment in all areas of the industry – whether on set, in a production office, or at a cinema,” the letter reads via The Guardian. “Film and television are powerful tools for empathy and education, and we believe passionately in the ability of the screen to change hearts and minds. This is our opportunity to be on the right side of history.”

Advertisement

Should more actors and influencers step up and speak out against the UK’s ruling? Comment below!