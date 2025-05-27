BY: DM Published 1 day ago

It was a big night for LGBTQIA+ music icons on May 26, as queer artists swept the 2025 American Music Awards. Jennifer Lopez returned to host the AMAs and kicked off the night with a high-energy medley of hits. Pop legend Janet Jackson was honored with the Icon Award and surprised fans with her first TV performance in seven years.

The evening was also a fashion showcase — from J.Lo’s sequinned stage outfits to Lady Gaga’s outlandish glam — that made headlines alongside the wins. But the buzz was clearly dominated by the LGBTQIA+ victors. In the end, it was these queer trailblazers who stole the show, proving that this year was their year, sweeping major categories and celebrating community on music’s biggest stage. Here is a look at the winners from the evening.

1. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish dominated the show, cleaning up in every category she was nominated for with seven wins. She snagged Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for “Hit Me Hard and Soft.” She also won Touring Artist, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Pop Album, and both Song of the Year and Favorite Pop Song for her smash hit “Birds of a Feather.”

2. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga won Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist, and along with Bruno Mars, they swept the Video categories: Favorite Music Video and Collaboration of the Year for their track “Die With a Smile.” In total, Gaga won three out of her six nominations, capping off a night of glittering performances and couture style on the red carpet.

3. Doechii

Doechii, who is bisexual, celebrated her first AMA win in 2025. Her viral TikTok hit “Anxiety” took home Social Song of the Year, an award that caps a breakout moment for the rising star. After taking home a Grammy in February for her mixtape “Alligator Bites Never Heal” and making history as the third woman to snag the award, it’s safe to say that Doechii has a long career ahead.

4. Reneé Rapp

Reneé Rapp did not take home an AMA, but she made her award show debut and ate. She launched into “Leave Me Alone” from inside a graffiti-covered bathroom stall, kicked it down like a bad ex, and tore into the hook with full diva energy. The crowd was left stunned, as netizens gushed over the performance. “One thing about a Reneé Rapp tv performance is that she will lie down and serve vocals each and every time,” a fan tweeted.

The 2025 AMAs were clearly a celebration of music, but it was also a powerful moment for the LGBTQIA+ community. Pop stars like Billie to Reneé used the moment to remind everyone that love, community, and fabulousness are at the heart of music. For the queer fandom tuning in, it felt like a victory lap on TV.

