The Best Places to Travel Alone in Europe & Scratch Off Your Bucket List

Have you ever wondered what the best places to travel alone in Europe are? If so, no worries — stick around. Contrary to popular belief, solo travel can be just as rewarding (if not more) than group travel. While sharing new experiences with others is always fun, the peace that comes with self-trips is unmatched.

From not having to worry about conflicting schedules to eliminating the hassle of moving in packs, with single-person vacations, you can plan a stress-free getaway to remember. However, although many adventures may lie ahead, assuring your chosen destination is a premier place to explore should be a top priority when arranging travel. Research the area’s safety rankings, fun attractions, beautiful scenery, and exquisite dining before booking and building your itinerary.

One go-to location for travelers (as of late) is Europe. Known for its diverse set of cultures, the continent boasts a wide range of food, sightseeing points, and more things to enjoy. Here are a few spots you should consider when visiting its slew of countries.

Copenhagen, Denmark

Holding the title of Denmark’s most popular sector, Copenhagen is a capital city on the islands of Zealand and Amager. The area is famous for its artistic architecture and aesthetically pleasing views. It’s home to gripping galleries and gardens, with delicious Danish open sandwiches (aka smørrebrød) to accompany you on your stroll. Most tourists rush to see the celebrated Little Mermaid Statue, sculpted on a waterside rock at the Langelinie promenade. Or, they’ll hit Strøget, a well-known shopping district for pedestrians.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Coming in at #2 is none other than the gorgeous Amsterdam, another capital city, which is located in the Netherlands. Although noted as one of the most expensive places in the world, visiting the port will be money well spent. With its rich landmarks and thrilling nightlife, Amsterdam is one luxury city you won’t be able to get enough of. Legendary sites like The Van Gogh Museum and Anne Frank’s House are there, along with houseboats visitors can rent out for their stay on the water.

Thessaloniki, Greece

Thessaloniki is Greece’s second-largest city. The port is praised for its ancient monuments and high-end wineries. It’s often referred to as one of the country’s most beautiful and cheapest cities to vacation in. If you’re a sucker for museums and vintage inspired buildings, this is the place for you. Go into the deep Thermaic Gulf on their Half-Day Sailing Cruise to Shipwreck Bay, where you’ll see treasures from an abandoned ship and enjoy a Greek lunch. You can also check out The White Tower, a main exhibition with lots of information about Thessaloniki’s heritage.

Dublin, Ireland

Research shows that you’re bound to fall in love with Dublin, Ireland’s “warm and welcoming” atmosphere. As the capital of the Republic of Ireland, the notable pub is iconic for flexing its breathtaking mountains, intriguing traditions, and fancy eateries. Add Dublin Castle to your trip agenda, where you can have the grandest time and immerse yourself in Irish archives and more. Or, visit Temple Bar to embrace the pulsating scene of live music and premium breweries.

Barcelona, Spain

While the beaches and croquettes are extremely favored in Barcelona, there’s so much more to this leading city than what meets the eye. Barcelona sits on the northeastern coast of Spain and is the capital of its autonomous community, Catalonia. Tourists often rave about Parc del Laberint d’Horta, a historical garden in the Horta-Guinardó district. The park flaunts ponds, sculptures, and even a maze. If you’re an art head, the options for visual pleasure are endless as the city is applauded for its world-class murals and more.

