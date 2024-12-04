Britney Spears Reveals She Moved to Mexico to Escape ‘Incredibly Cruel’ Paparazzi

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

Britney Spears marked her 43rd birthday on Monday, December 2, with a sun-soaked celebration on the beaches of Mexico.

While celebrating Spears announced she has moved to Mexico.

The pop singer shared the news on Instagram on Monday, saying, “It really kind of hurts my feelings that the paparazzi make my face look like I’m wearing like a white Jason mask. It doesn’t even look like me. They’ve always been incredibly cruel to me, the paparazzi and pictures and the way they’ve illustrated me to be in some of it.”

Because the treatment has been “extremely mean and cruel,” Spears revealed “That’s why I’ve moved to Mexico.”

She also posted a puzzling video earlier in the day alluding to both the paparazzi mistreatment and her birthday, saying, “I’m turning 5 this year. I’m turning 5 years old, and I have to go to kindergarten tomorrow.”

Spears has often been critical of paparazzi treatment through the years. In 2021, she posted a vacation video on Instagram with a kiss-off to photographers, writing, “So being here in Maui is pretty crazy now … the paps know where I am and it’s really not fun !!!! It’s pretty hard going anywhere cause these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture … but not only do they take my picture … they distort my body and mess with the image and it’s embarrassing!!!! I know my body is not perfect but I definitely do NOT look like how they portray me. It’s rude and it’s mean so paps kindly FUCK YOU AND FUCK OFF!!!!” The post was coupled with Lily Allen’s song “Fuck You.”

In the days since her birthday messages, Spears has resumed her typical posting of dance videos on Instagram.

