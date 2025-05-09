Home > NEWS

Keke Palmer Roasts Ex Over Usher Concert Outrage In New Song ‘My Confession’ [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 3 hours ago

In her song that samples Usher’s Confessions, Keke Palmer references attending the singer’s 2023 Las Vegas residency, which caused a stir with her ex, Darius Jackson, due to Usher dancing with her at the event. She asserts in the lyrics that her ex “lied” and that their relationship was “already over” prior to the concert. With the line “F–k your projections,” she also tackles her fans “dragging” him and their ongoing custody dispute.

via:: TooFab

