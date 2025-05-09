Charlize Theron Reveals Daughters ‘Have Zero Respect [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 4 hours ago

The star of “The Old Guard 2” was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, where she discussed what her daughters, Jackson, 12, and August, 9, truly think of her Hollywood career.

“My children have zero respect for me,” Theron told Kimmel bluntly. “It’s just unbelievable, I feel like I’m pretty humble, but every once in a while I’m like, ‘There’s a f–king Oscar right there.’ They are so not impressed with me.”

The 49-year-old actress then shared a hilarious recent moment with one of her kids, proving that even a jaw-dropping helicopter stunt can’t compete with an action shot by Tom Cruise.

“I was picking up my youngest from dance yesterday and we drove past the new Mission: Impossible poster where Tom Cruise is hanging onto some yellow plane, and he just looks really cool,” she said.

And while Theron went all out for her latest movie, pulling off a near-impossible stunt herself, it still didn’t win her any cool points with her kids.

“My kids were with me when I shot Old Guard 2 and I worked on this incredibly intricate sequence where we brought in this amazing helicopter pilot, Fred North,” she explained. “And we were gonna choreograph this incredible me fighting helicopters and jumping on this real helicopter and hanging off. Shooting 99% of it on a real helicopter as it’s trying to shake me off like a rag doll.”

“We took like two weeks to shoot this sequence and I was like, ‘Wow, I just did that, that’s really amazing.’ And my child yesterday just looked at this poster of Tom Cruise and went, ‘It’s weird, he looks so much cooler than you did when you were hanging off the helicopter,'” she recalled, laughing.

“I was just like, ‘I hung off the helicopter, [can I have] some credit?!'” Theron quipped.

Kimmel jokingly suggested Theron give her Oscar to whichever daughter is most supportive. But apparently, even that doesn’t hold much weight in her household.

“They don’t want the Oscar,” Theron laughed. “Oh, they’ll want that Oscar,” Kimmel replied with a smile.

Elsewhere during her appearance on the late night show, Theron dished on working with one of her own action icons, Kill Bill star Uma Thurman, in the upcoming Old Guard sequel.

“I always wanted to do something with her because when I came into the action world, she was really to me the sensei, she was the OG,” she told Kimmel.

“I agree, she should’ve won the Academy Award for Kill Bill,” the late-night host chimed in.

“A hundred percent,” Theron agreed. “And I think men get a lot of credit for these movies, but she was to me one of those people. What she did in that film was just so unbelievable. She’s just such a badass, and since I’ve been in action movies, I’m like, ‘Who do I want to work with and do an action sequence with?’ It’s always been Uma Thurman.”

The Old Guard 2 hits Netflix on July 2.

