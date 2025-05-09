Hollywood Deserves Better Than Trump’s Tariffs On Foreign Films

BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 6 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump has once again turned his attention to Hollywood, this time with a bold and controversial plan: a 100% tariff on all foreign films. The plan arrives as the American film industry faces mounting pressure from global competition and shifting production trends. While Trump insists he’s protecting U.S. interests, his proposal risks hurting the very industry he claims to defend. Instead of reigniting Hollywood, these tariffs could stifle access, creativity, and collaboration in an already struggling entertainment landscape.

The 100% Tariff—and the Walkback

The 47th president proposed a 100% tariff “on any and all Movies coming into our country that are produced in foreign lands,” reported PBS.

The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death. Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated. This is a concerted effort by… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 4, 2025

His suggestion sent shockwaves through Hollywood and the global entertainment community. He presented the tariff as a way to “save” American filmmaking from foreign influence. However, Trump offered no economic data to support his claim that such tariffs would benefit U.S. production or jobs.

As always, after public backlash, members of the Trump administration began to walk back the announcement. A spokesperson later clarified that nothing has been finalized.

“Although no final decisions on foreign film tariffs have been made, the administration is exploring all options to deliver on President Trump’s directive to safeguard our country’s national and economic security while making Hollywood great again,” White House spokesperson Kush Desai said.

Tariffs on foreign films would drive up prices for international content, limit audience access to global stories, and strain relationships with trade partners. The proposed tariff could also provoke retaliation from countries that import U.S. movies, putting billions in overseas revenue at risk.

Hollywood’s Slow Decline

Trump’s rant did spotlight a real issue: American film and television production is steadily leaving Hollywood. But it’s not foreign films that are to blame—it’s economics. States like Georgia, New Mexico, and New York have lured productions away from California with generous tax credits and flexible permitting systems. On a global scale, countries like Canada, the UK, and South Korea offer even more lucrative incentives.

Deciding to film overseas or in a different state is practical for producers trying to stretch a budget. It’s cheaper to film “The Handmaid’s Tale” in Canada than in California. Marvel Studios partially filmed “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in Georgia, Massachusetts, and Puerto Rico.

Labor costs, union requirements, and location fees in California remain high. Meanwhile, governments abroad invest in state-of-the-art studios and offer rebates, sometimes as high as 30% of production costs. Foreign markets are simply doing what America used to: prioritizing investment in arts and media infrastructure.

The Real Threat to American Film

Tariffs on foreign films will not “revive” Hollywood. They will not return jobs to Burbank or stop other nations from attracting filmmakers. These tariffs could isolate U.S. entertainment from the global stage. They risk limiting the cultural diversity viewers crave at the box office and on streaming platforms.

Trump’s obsession with punishing foreign productions is a distraction. The real work lies in strengthening the American film industry from the inside. Tariffs on foreign films won’t save Hollywood. If Hollywood’s in trouble, it’s not because of foreign films—it’s because America stopped investing in its storytellers

