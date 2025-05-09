Home > NEWS

Trump’s Obsession With Tariffs Could Kill Access to Foreign Films

BY: Jasmine Franklin

Published 6 hours ago

Hollywood Deserves Better Than Trump’s Tariffs On Foreign Films
Credit: Pexels/Willian Justen de Vasconcellos

Former President Donald Trump has once again turned his attention to Hollywood, this time with a bold and controversial plan: a 100% tariff on all foreign films. The plan arrives as the American film industry faces mounting pressure from global competition and shifting production trends. While Trump insists he’s protecting U.S. interests, his proposal risks hurting the very industry he claims to defend. Instead of reigniting Hollywood, these tariffs could stifle access, creativity, and collaboration in an already struggling entertainment landscape.

The 100% Tariff—and the Walkback

The 47th president proposed a 100% tariff “on any and all Movies coming into our country that are produced in foreign lands,” reported PBS.

His suggestion sent shockwaves through Hollywood and the global entertainment community. He presented the tariff as a way to “save” American filmmaking from foreign influence. However, Trump offered no economic data to support his claim that such tariffs would benefit U.S. production or jobs.

Advertisement

As always, after public backlash, members of the Trump administration began to walk back the announcement. A spokesperson later clarified that nothing has been finalized.

“Although no final decisions on foreign film tariffs have been made, the administration is exploring all options to deliver on President Trump’s directive to safeguard our country’s national and economic security while making Hollywood great again,” White House spokesperson Kush Desai said.

Tariffs on foreign films would drive up prices for international content, limit audience access to global stories, and strain relationships with trade partners. The proposed tariff could also provoke retaliation from countries that import U.S. movies, putting billions in overseas revenue at risk.

Hollywood’s Slow Decline

Advertisement
Hollywood Deserves Better Than Trump’s Tariffs On Foreign Films
Credit: Pexels/Pixabay

Trump’s rant did spotlight a real issue: American film and television production is steadily leaving Hollywood. But it’s not foreign films that are to blame—it’s economics. States like Georgia, New Mexico, and New York have lured productions away from California with generous tax credits and flexible permitting systems. On a global scale, countries like Canada, the UK, and South Korea offer even more lucrative incentives.

Deciding to film overseas or in a different state is practical for producers trying to stretch a budget. It’s cheaper to film “The Handmaid’s Tale” in Canada than in California. Marvel Studios partially filmed “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in Georgia, Massachusetts, and Puerto Rico.

Labor costs, union requirements, and location fees in California remain high. Meanwhile, governments abroad invest in state-of-the-art studios and offer rebates, sometimes as high as 30% of production costs. Foreign markets are simply doing what America used to: prioritizing investment in arts and media infrastructure.

The Real Threat to American Film

Advertisement
Trump's Obsession Could Kill Film With His Tariffs On Foreign Films
Credit: Canva/gerenme

Tariffs on foreign films will not “revive” Hollywood. They will not return jobs to Burbank or stop other nations from attracting filmmakers. These tariffs could isolate U.S. entertainment from the global stage. They risk limiting the cultural diversity viewers crave at the box office and on streaming platforms.

Trump’s obsession with punishing foreign productions is a distraction. The real work lies in strengthening the American film industry from the inside. Tariffs on foreign films won’t save Hollywood. If Hollywood’s in trouble, it’s not because of foreign films—it’s because America stopped investing in its storytellers

What do you think about the proposed 100% tariffs on foreign films? Share your thoughts below!

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Shia LaBeouf Talks Alec Baldwin Feud, Admitted He Had a ‘Fractured Little Weak Ego’

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Justin Bieber Reveals He’s ‘Flawed Guy’ Who Has ‘Hurt Others’ In Cryptic Posts About Greed, Being Selfish

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Keke Palmer Roasts Ex Over Usher Concert Outrage In New Song ‘My Confession’ [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Charlize Theron Reveals Daughters ‘Have Zero Respect [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
Are You At Risk? Things To Know About Student Loan Collections
HUMAN INTEREST

Are You at Risk? Things to Know About Student Loan Collections

By: Jasmine Franklin
NEWS

Dean Cain Addresses If Teri Hatcher Was ‘Difficult’ to Work With on ‘Lois & Clark’

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Social Media Reacts to Vatican Selection of American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as 267th Pope

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Doechii Addresses Yelling at Team in Viral Met Moment to Hide Outfit from Paparazzi [Photos]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Simon Cowell Details He Was Once Offered a Six-Figure Paycheck to Judge a Couple Having Sex [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

PinkPantheress Reveals She Is Stepping Away From Music To Deal With Mental Health [Video]

By: LBS STAFF