Carey Hart Reveals Hospitalization with Severed Small Intestine, Apologizes to P!nk ‘Yet Again’ [Photos + Video]

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 3 hours ago

Hart displays his intense stomach stitches in more photos, then commends his wife for taking control at the hospital and their children for visiting him.

Carey Hart is once again apologizing to his wife, P!nk, after a stunt landed him in the hospital.

The semi-retired motocross competitor has recently been sharing photos and videos of himself on social media getting back into the game — and, on Saturday, revealed a recent practice left him with a pretty serious injury.

“Welp, I ran out of talent ??????,” he began his post over the weekend. “I had a pretty nasty get off, practicing Thursday morning. Landed off a jump, bars knifed, and took the bar to the gut while going over the bars.”

“As I understand it, severed my small intestine from my colon,” he continued, assuring fans and followers that he’s “fine and will recover from this.” After then thanking one of his friends for getting him to the ER, he shared his appreciation for his wife.

“A huge thanks to [P!nk] . As always does in these situations w/ me, she steps up and takes charge at the hospital. Sorry to put you through this, yet again ?,” he wrote. “Thanks Willz and Jamo [his nicknames for the couple’s two children, Willow and Jameson,] for coming to visit today.”

“Gonna rest up this week, and start the healing process,” he concluded, before apologizing to anyone he “ghosted” over the past few days. “There was a good reason for it ??. I’m gonna take a few days off, and I’ll catch up with everyone next week.”

Alongside the message, he shared a number of photos of himself from the hospital — revealing his pretty gnarly stomach stitches in one image, as well as his two kids visiting him in another.

Hart recently spoke with TooFab about retiring from “the serious, serious stuff” when the couple’s daughter Willow was born.

“I’ve had a very long career. I’m still a professional athlete at the ripe age of 49 years old. And I had to make a decision when we had our daughter 13 or 12 years ago when my wife had to go back on tour,” he explained to TooFab at the time.

“I didn’t want to be an absentee father. And I had to make that decision, not only at the time I was in my career, but where my wife was in hers. And it’s definitely not a sacrifice I regret,” he said, adding that “my career kind of lives on YouTube clips for them.”

At the time, he was speaking with us about doing the most recent season of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test — and joked his wife will “always think I’m an idiot because I do really dumb things … that’s never going to change.”

Here’s to a speedy recovery!

