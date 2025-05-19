BY: DM Published 11 hours ago

New Orleans bounce queen Big Freedia shared that her longtime partner, Devon Hurst, has died. Hurst, 38, was Freedia’s partner for roughly two decades, a bond she often described as love at first sight. In past interviews, Freedia has gushed over their love. “I experienced it with my partner, and we’ve been together going on 18 years,” she told AnOther magazine in June 2023.

Freedia’s relationship with Hurst played out in public at times. Fans saw the couple get engaged on “Big Freedia Bounces Back,” Freedia’s reality series. But in a dramatic 2017 episode, she backed out at the altar. She later explained that career pressures held her back. “I still have so much hanging over my head,” Freedia said. “I have legal issues. Most importantly, I’m focused on my career because if I don’t work, we don’t eat.”

Despite that setback, Freedia and Hurst stayed together. Over the years, she occasionally posted snaps of them on social media and spoke openly about their bond. Even as Freedia’s star rose — from Beyoncé samples to TV hosting — Hurst stood by her side. They never legally wed, but Freedia called him her partner and soulmate through thick and thin.

Now, Freedia is mourning Hurst — while details of his death have been shared with the public.

Big Freedia mourns partner Devon Hurst.

On May 15, Freedia announced that Hurst had passed away. She shared an emotional Instagram post revealing that Hurst died “peacefully.”

“I’m devastated to have to announce that today my partner of 20 years, Devon Hurst, passed away peacefully due to complications from diabetes, surrounded by his loving family,” Freedia wrote. “We take comfort in knowing he is free from any pain and suffering, and is at peace in the loving arms of Jesus Christ.”

Her announcement touched many hearts. Fellow artists flooded her comments with love. Grammy-winning singer Monica wrote, “My God @bigfreedia we are praying and lifting yours and his family’s name! May God grant you all peace that surpassed understanding.” Reality star Tami Roman offered condolences as well.

Freedia and Devon had a rocky relationship at times.

Freedia never hid the ups and downs of their two-decade relationship. As they approached 20 years together, she reflected on enduring tough times. In April 2023, she told The Bitter Southerner that the two were going through a rough patch.

“We’re in a rough place, but we’re still holding on,” she said. Adding, “And when you love somebody, you endure the good and the bad, and that’s what it’s about right now. Just trying to stick in there with him because I love him so much.”

Beyond reality TV, Freedia and Hurst made joint appearances at music events. They regularly showed up on red carpets and festivals with matching smiles. The couple also posed together at the 2023 Grammy Awards — where Freedia was nominated for her work with Beyoncé. Freedia also praised Hurst in interviews, and he was featured in candid snapshots on her social media.

