Watch: Kathy Hilton Reveals She’s Still Holding Out Hope for Kyle Richards-Mauricio Umansky Reunion [Video]

Hilton provides an update on her sister, expressing optimism about a potential reconciliation between Kyle and her estranged husband.

When it comes to Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky possibly reconciling, Kathy Hilton still isn’t ruling it out.

While speaking with TooFab at the 32nd Annual Race to Erase MS Gala in Los Angeles on Friday night, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up a little more about why she’s still hopeful to see her sister patch things up with her estranged husband.

“I don’t like change. I really don’t. I’m a creature of habit,” Hilton said when TooFab pointed out how she said she’d like to see them work it out on the recent Season 14 reunion.

“He’s our family, the children, all of that. To me, they are still children and everybody wants their mom and dad together,” she added. “But you never know.”

When asked whether she thinks there’s “hope” for the pair, she added, “I think in life there’s always hope.”

Her comments echo what she told Andy Cohen during the reunion, after being asked about wanting to see the estranged duo reconcile.

“I don’t like things to change,” she told Cohen through tears. “I just, for the kids … For me, I want everything staying the same.”

While their future remains unclear, Kathy also told TooFab that Kyle is doing “great” right now — saying the entire family is “excited” about an engagement party for Richards and Umansky’s eldest daughter together, Alexia.

Watch the video above for more about her attendance at the 32nd Annual Race to Erase MS Gala, a fundraiser that benefits research centers for multiple sclerosis.

