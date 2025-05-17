Billionaire mogul David Geffen, 82, divorces former male go-go dancer, 32, with NO prenup

BY: LBS STAFF Published 4 hours ago

Billionaire David Geffen, 82, files for divorce from go-go dancer husband, 32, without prenup.

For the record, this marriage has come to an end.

Entertainment billionaire, David Geffen, has filed for divorce from his husband David Armstrong, after less than two years of marriage.

The 82-year-old mogul tied the knot with the go-go dancer, 32, who goes by Donovan Michaels when he performs, in 2023 and the two did not sign a prenup.

With the help of well known divorce attorney Laura Wasser, Geffen cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, according to TMZ.

Despite not signing a prenup, Forbes puts the retired businessman’s net worth to be $8.7 billion.

Geffen co-founded Asylum Records in 1971, founded Geffen Records in 1980 and DGC Records in 1990, and co-found DreamWorks Records in 1996.

However, the record executive has been retired for 15 years and his income now consists of stocks and equities, which are separate property.

Per California law, dividends from stocks remain separate, which could possibly leave Armstrong without a large cash settlement.

The performer will receive spousal support for a year, however, since under California law, spouses receive payment for half the length of their marriage.

Geffen will also pay Armstrong’s spousal support and attorney’s fees, TMZ reported, citing divorce documents.

The pair reportedly first met in 2020 when Armstrong served as a personal trainer for Geffen before marrying in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills.

In 2023, details surrounding Armstrong’s past came to light.

His former friends told The Post at the time that the dancer’s income stems from picking up odd jobs in New York and Miami.

The go-go dancer was born David Armstrong in Michigan, until he began going by Brandon Foster after relocating to Florida in 2014.

The trainer started dancing and promoting parties at gay clubs around Miami including “clothing optional” pool parties “along with plenty of other hot sexy guys.”

Armstrong was no stranger to flaunting his toned physique in Instagram photos, with one shot from September 2014 noting he was “doing a little camming tonight.”

The caption added he would “put on a good show” for anyone who would pay for his footage.

Two years later, around 2016, Armstrong left Florida for New York City, where he took on his new name.

A former girlfriend revealed she only knew Armstrong to date women.

But due to the fact he liked adventure and would dive head first into situations, his former flame wasn’t shocked by his marriage.

“I wouldn’t be surprised. I mean, he’s very attractive,” she shared. “He would tell me people just assumed that he was into guys from what he posts on Instagram.”

“I know that he was getting comments like that from gay men, that he was really attractive and in really good shape.”

At the time, pictures of Geffen and Armstrong spotted at a New York City heliport surfaced. The photos showed Geffen flashing a gold band on his ring finger.

Another one of Armstrong’s friends told The Post the former fitness guru “was always looking for his next adventure and was really determined to improve his life.”

Sources noted that Armstrong also came from “very humble beginnings” in Imlay City, Michigan, a town of just 4,000 people and was one of 13 children.

A former pal revealed he was “super secretive” and rarely divulged his past.

“It took a while to really get to know him because he was really private about his past,” said the former friend.

They explained Armstrong was “always searching for something to help him understand his past and what he experienced.”

“I think he rebelled a lot when he was younger, and that was a big part of why he left,” the friend confessed.

via: NY Post

