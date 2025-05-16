BY: DM Published 3 hours ago

Erik and Lyle Menendez, also known as the Menendez Brothers, may be released from prison after serving over three decades behind bars. On August 20, 1989, they stunned their upscale Beverly Hills community by killing their parents, José and Kitty Menendez, in their home. At first, the brothers denied any involvement, but they later confessed, claiming years of sexual and emotional abuse from their father drove them to commit the crime.

Their first trials ended in mistrials, but in 1996, the court convicted them of first-degree murder and sentenced them to life without parole. Years later, new evidence surfaced — including a letter Erik wrote that described alleged abuse and testimony from former Menudo singer Roy Rosselló, who accused José Menendez of sexually assaulting him.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic has now handed the duo a surprising break. He re-sentenced the brothers from life-without-parole to 50 years-to-life under California’s youthful-offender law, making both immediately eligible for parole.

Erik and Lyle Menendez were sentenced to life for killing their parents.

Erik and Lyle are gearing up to be released from prison, as a judge has resentenced the brothers. The packed courtroom erupted as Jesic said he believed the siblings had “done enough in the past 35 years” to deserve “that chance” at freedom. Family members and supporters — including the brothers’ attorney Mark Geragos — celebrated outside the courthouse.

“We are hopeful that the governor will write the final chapter in the brothers’ release,” Geragos told reporters per The LA Times. Erik and Lyle also spoke about their time in prison, emphasizing that they have changed since being imprisoned.

“My actions were criminal, selfish, cruel, and cowardly,” Erik Menendez said. “I have no excuse, no justification for what I did. … I take full responsibility for my crimes.”

Lyle apologized directly to the courtroom on Tuesday. “I’m so sorry to each and every one of you,” he said. “I lied to you and forced you into a spotlight of public humiliation you never asked for.”

Erik and Lyle Menendez’ parole hearing is set for June 13.

However, the judge’s order immediately drew fire from Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman. Hochman insisted the Menendez brothers “aren’t ready” for parole, arguing they still haven’t fully owned up to their crimes, AP reports. His office even moved to delay the resentencing, demanding access to a confidential parole board risk report ordered by Gov. Newsom. He pointed out that any infraction (like Erik smuggling a cellphone) was old news, and under California law, resentencing can only be blocked if defendants pose an “unreasonable risk.”

Despite pushback from the current DA, Erik and Lyle’s parole hearing has been set. In May, Newsom took the unusual step of scrapping a separate clemency review and converting the brothers’ June 13 clemency hearing into a standard parole board interview. In other words, Erik and Lyle will sit before commissioners next month as if they were already up for parole. At the hearing, the brothers (likely via video from prison) will have to show they’ve been rehabilitated and remorseful. If the board votes to release them, the decision will go to Newsom for a final OK.

