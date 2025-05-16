Cassie Emotionally Hugs Husband Alex Fine After Domestic Violence Marathon in Resurfaced Video

BY: LBS STAFF Published 37 minutes ago

An emotional video of Cassie Ventura has resurfaced amid her ongoing testimony in her ex Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial.

On Wednesday, a clip of the 38-year-old singer and her husband, Alex Fine, resurfaced on X, formerly Twitter, while Ventura continues to detail the horrors she allegedly endured in her decade-long relationship with Combs.

In the video, which is from 2019, Ventura can be seen embracing Fine after he finished a 50-mile marathon for domestic violence victims. The “Me & You” singer — who was wearing a black sweatshirt with the hood over her head — appeared emotional as she hugged her husband, who was shirtless following the marathon.

Alongside the now-viral clip, the X user wrote, “In 2019, Alex Fine, Cassie’s husband, ran that 50-mile marathon for domestic violence & they hugged each other. Now we know what that hug was REALLY about. Look at the pain in her eyes. That was an emotional layered hug.”

In 2019, Alex Fine, Cassie's husband, ran that 50-mile marathon for domestic violence & they hugged each other. Now we know what that hug was REALLY about Look at the pain in her eyes. That was an emotional layered hug#Cassie #CassieVentura #CassieTestimony #DiddyTrial #Diddy pic.twitter.com/mwxt1nw5QG — sagesurge (@sagesurge) May 15, 2025

Fans reacted to the video in the replies, expressing their support for Ventura following her years of alleged abuse during her on-again-off-again relationship with Combs, while also praising Fine.

“to have a man like this! Who knows your trauma + past yet still loves you for you and SUPPORT YOU,” a user wrote.

“I’m so happy that she finally have a man that is truly capable of that type of love after her traumatic experiences,” a second fan added, while another said, “The way that hug carried the weight of pain survival and unconditional love had me in tears.”

Another user called out the critics, and came to Ventura’s defense.

“Men are so disappointing… they can’t even fathom the idea of unconditional love that this man shows his wife,” they wrote. “They are vilifying her while victimizing her husband. It breaks my heart to see that this is the mindset of men in this world. I’m happy Cassie found a real one.”

Fine, 32, shared a post on his Almost Home website back in 2020, opening up about what inspired him to participate in the 50-mile marathon.

“When I got the news that my mom had been the victim of domestic abuse and violence, I really didn’t know how to handle it. I was angry – part of me wanted to hurt the person who did this to her and the other part of me felt paralyzed,” he wrote. “Watching the trial drag on for three years, and seeing my mom have to relive the memories of that violence over and over again over those three years was one of the most helpless feelings I’ve felt. I didn’t want to give in to those paralyzing feelings. So, I decided to channel my anger and feelings of helplessness by running fifty miles to bring awareness and hopefully raise some money for other victims of domestic violence.”

While Fine is a personal trainer, he shared that he’s not a big fan of running, and ultimately decided to do a double marathon to “bring more awareness and hopefully more money to victims of domestic violence.”

“Personally, I knew the fifty miles would just short of kill me, but I had to put myself in that pain to heal,” he said of the marathon, which went from Compton to Malibu.

Fine — who revealed that he wore Converse and didn’t train for the marathon — detailed the struggles he faced during the 50 miles, before sharing the catharsis he experienced after he completed the race.

“I hugged my family and we all just broke down and cried. It was emotional but for all of us it felt like a moment of closure,” he wrote. “I felt like I made peace with my anger and feelings of helplessness. At mile twelve my body had quit, but for the last thirty-eight miles my mind fought through. And if by running these fifty miles and amplifying my mom’s story we helped one woman or one child then all the pain and suffering was worth it.”

“As a son, husband, and father to three incredible girls I will always fight to protect them and amplify their voices,” he added. “As men we need to check other men, so this doesn’t keep repeating. And as parents and leaders, we need to teach our children that domestic violence and abuse is unacceptable. I brought my daughter into this world and I want her to feel safe, loved, and encouraged to be the greatest she can be.”

Ventura and Fine tied the knot in 2019. The couple shares daughters Frankie, 5, and Sunny, 4. Ventura is eight-and-a-half months pregnant with her and Fine’s third child, a baby boy.

Combs’ trial began on Monday. The record producer has maintained his innocence against charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted on all charges, which also include arson and bribery, Combs could face a mandatory 15-year prison sentence, with the possibility of life behind bars.

After two full days of direct testimony, the defense for the beleaguered hip-hop entrepreneur got their chance to cross-examine Ventura.

Throughout her testimony, the artist, who dated Combs from 2007 to 2018, after he’d signed her to his Bad Boy Records label in 2005, was able to mostly maintain her composure, even as the content got extremely graphic at times.

Photos and video were shown to the jury, with some determined too sensitive to be shared publicly. The infamous hotel hallway assault video was shown in its entirety, which was subsequently shared publicly, as covered by TMZ.

The star witness has walked through how she and Combs first met and when things became physical and romantic between them. She’s spoken in length and detail about the notorious “freak off” sessions she says were orchestrated and directed by Combs, though she says the entire arrangement, setup, booking and all other aspects of them eventually became her “job.”

Ventura added context to what happened before, during, and after the hotel video, as well as other text, email, photos, and even public appearances where she was spotted with black eyes, bruises, and other visible injuries. And she shared her frame of mind throughout the decade she was involved with Combs.

She has dropped shocking allegations of drug usage, violence, blackmail, and even rape, while the cross-examination explores her feelings throughout for Combs, and how complicit — and perhaps even enthusiastic — she may have been in their more surprising sexual activities.

You can find what other witnesses have testified and everything else going on throughout the trial here. For everything Ventura said on the stand, click here.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages; Calls are confidential and toll-free.

The National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline — 800.656.HOPE (4673) — provides free, 24/7 support for those in need.

