Toni Braxton Criticized on Social Media for Outfit at Son’s Howard University Graduation [Photos + Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 5 hours ago

A commenter on Braxton’s celebratory video criticized her for “wearing stripper funeral attire to the graduation ceremony.”

Toni Braxton is one proud mama as she celebrated the graduation of her son Diezel from Howard University over the weekend. As her son was seen getting emotional in the video she shared to her Instagram, fans in the comment were feeling a different kind of way — about her outfit.

The footage showed Diezel tearing up as he waited for the big moment, standing triumphantly on stage and proudly receiving his diploma. It also captured the enthusiasm of his family in the crowd, which included mom Toni, dad Keri Lewis, brother Denim, and grandmother Evelyn Braxton.

Advertisement

“I got the best Mother’s Day gift! My son is officially a HOWARD UNIVERSITY GRADUATE!!” Braxton captioned her share. “I’m so proud of you @diezel.braxton and can’t wait to see all the amazing things you’ll accomplish! YOU DID THAT! ? Proud #BoyMom”

Braxton’s look was almost entirely sheer, from skirt to top, with a wide-brimmed hat, veil, and large sunglasses. Photos shared to Diezel’s social media page showed it off even more.

Almost immediately, the comments section of both posts exploded with a mix of congratulations and WTF! “Congratulations to him!!! but girl wtf you got on” commented one follower on Diezel’s share.

Advertisement

“Ain’t no way you wore that s–t to his big day ? dressed like it’s a pimps funeral,” wrote a fan on Toni’s page. “What be wrong with people these days?? Like for real. THIS is weird. No Sun dress. No pant suit. Nothing light and motherly. THIS!”

Another follower agreed, penning, “That was so not appropriate at a graduation, for your child especially!!!??,” while another asked, “What in the holy moly is that she’s wearing????”

Not holding back at all, one commenter wrote, “Now why didn’t Miss Evelyn slap the pee out of Toni for wearing stripper funeral attire to the graduation ceremony ?,” referring to Toni’s mother, who was dressed more demurely.

Advertisement

One commenter spoke directly to Toni, writing, “I came over here to see bout this here outfit. NOW TONI!! We BabyFace cool but HONEY you was wrong for this as my grandma says. GUL WHERE WAS YOU GOIN?? It’s a lot of venues in that look. It’s giving Lisa Stansfield all around the world.”

Still, some fans gave the R&B songstress the benefit of the doubt, with one writing, “Toni, baby. We just want to know if you had any idea you were going to your son’s graduation when you put that outfit on. I would hate to just assume.”

While there was a lot of focus on mom’s outfit, there was still plenty of appreciation and praise for Diezel’s accomplishment. “As a special education teacher, I couldn’t be more proud. This incredible student, navigating the challenges of autism, showed unwavering determination and perseverance to reach his goal,” commented one fan. “A true example of strength, resilience, and what’s possible with the right support.”

“Congratulations to @diezel.braxton !! You are such a good mom and a proud one at that!” wrote one follower, while another commented, “Seeing him tear up almost made me cry, Congratulations Diezel ? & Congratulations to the proud parents Toni and Keri, great job Mom and Dad ??”

Advertisement

“Congrats to him! Imma let the others handle the commentary on your outfit, though. Let the spotlight & attention be on the graduate,” wrote another … and they certainly did.

“Congratulations to your son !! Yet you most likely embarrassed him and yourself by choosing to wear that ensemble to his graduation… totally inappropriate,” wrote one.

Others accused Toni of stealing the spotlight of her son’s moment: “?congratulations too bad your momma outfit is getting all the attention, next time Toni wear something more appropriate ???” Another added on Diezel’s post, “Wow this lacks class! Her son is the Star that day..so sad.

Still another fan told Diezel, “Congratulations on your awesome accomplishment. I’m so sorry your mother had to make it all about herself. You are amazing and deserve all the shine for your discipline and your hard work. God bless you always, and onward towards amazing future.”

Advertisement

Diezel studied film during his time at Howard University. As chronicled on the Braxton’s reality shows and talked about publicly by Toni, Diezel was diagnosed with autism at three years old, though a decade later, his mother said was declared “off the spectrum,” as covered by Essence at the time.

Her comments were somewhat controversial, as some experts argue that autism isn’t something someone can grow out of or that goes away. Rather, according to the National Institute of Health, symptoms can reduce with age.

Regardless of who wore what, congratulations to the graduate and good luck in the future!

via: TooFab

Advertisement