Shia LaBeouf Says He and Timothée Chalamet are ‘Good’ While Sharing Alleged Email Exchange [Photos]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 5 hours ago

In a tweet posted on Monday, LaBeouf stated, “Timothée Chalamet is doing better work than anyone alive — we been good.”

Shia LaBeouf is setting the record straight when it comes to his relationship with Timothée Chalamet.

On Monday, the 38-year-old actor took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a private email exchange he allegedly had with Chalamet back in October 2023, in an attempt to silence speculation that there was any bad blood between the two.

Advertisement

Quoting Rudyard Kipling’s poem “If,” LaBeouf wrote: “If you can bear to hear the truth you’ve spoken, twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools.”

“Timothée Chalamet is doing better work than anyone alive — we been good,” he added.

“If you can bear to hear the truth you’ve spoken, twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools” Timothée Chalamet is doing better work than anyone alive – we been good pic.twitter.com/dXRFadP7Cv — Shia LaBeouf (@thecampaignbook) May 12, 2025

The post came just days after LaBeouf referred to Chalamet’s viral speech at the 2025 SAG Awards where he said he wanted to be “great” as “cute” in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, fueling rumors that there might be shade involved on the Honey Boy actor’s side.

Advertisement

But the alleged email exchange proves otherwise, with the back-and-forth showing that Chalamet, 29, had apparently reached out to LaBeouf after seeing the longtime actor in the play Henry Johnson, and was impressed by his performance.

“Absolutely blown away by your work the other night,” Chalamet wrote. “Totally electric, totally present at every turn, king of your kingdom even if that kingdom is a miserable 4×4 prison cell.”

He continued. “What a fantastic play. I hope you guys take it to New York. And I hope this is the beginning of your work on stage and not an anomaly!!”

LaBeouf replied the next day with a short but supportive message that read: “Thank you doggy. Every blessing to you. Fun watching you evolve. Take ownership. Bang bang.”

Advertisement

LaBeouf’s reaction to Chalamet’s SAG speech, and how it hit him personally, was detailed in his May 8 interview with THR.

“I know we’re in a subjective business, but the truth is, I’m really in pursuit of greatness,” Chalamet said after winning Best Actor for A Complete Unknown. “I know people don’t usually talk like that, but I want to be one of the greats.”

LaBeouf name-dropped Chalamet while reflecting on his past feud with Alec Baldwin during their 2013 Broadway run of Orphans, and how his newfound Catholic faith changed the way he handles conflict.

“It changes the way you work, for sure,” LaBeouf said. “Me and Alec would never have these problems now. But I was in an island. Then I hear Timothée Chalamet get up and he says something like, ‘I want to be great.'”

Advertisement

“I so know the feeling. On him, it’s cute. On me, it wasn’t cute,” he continued. “You know what I’m saying?”

Chalamet has yet to publicly address LaBeouf’s comments to THR or his recent tweet.

via: TooFab