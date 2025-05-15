Lala Kent Details Pre-Cancer Diagnosis After Discovering Abnormality In Her Eye [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 5 hours ago

The Vanderpump Rules alum provided a health update after documenting her eye journey for fans, which began when she first noticed a lesion about a “month or two” ago.

Lala Kent is getting candid about her health.

The 34-year-old Vanderpump Rules alum took to her Instagram Stories Tuesday to update fans on an abnormality doctors discovered in her eye, revealing she will undergo chemotherapy to treat the small mass.

Advertisement

“I wanted to update you guys, because I did that video on Mother’s Day about my eye situation,” Kent began, per Bravo, who shared clips from her Instagram Stories on their site.

Kent explained that she initially saw one doctor who dismissed her concerns as allergies, before a second physician determined that her condition was far more serious.

“So, I originally went to an eye doctor, and he was like, ‘Oh yeah, it just looks like an inflamed pinguecula,’ right? And a lot of people wrote in and were saying that same type of thing, or maybe it was allergies.”

Advertisement

“For some reason, that just didn’t feel right because the [eye] drops [the doctor] gave me weren’t working,” she continued.

It was at the second doctor’s appointment that Kent was further examined and then seen by a specialist who squeezed her in last minute.

“I went to a doctor’s appointment today, to a doctor that came very highly recommended, and he looked at it and said, ‘I do not think it is [an inflamed pinguecula] at all. I actually want to biopsy it because, to me, it looks like it could be pre-cancer.’ So, they’re trying to expedite surgery to remove it and see what it actually is,” Kent revealed, before sharing what the specialist determined.

“She looked at it, she said, that it is pre-cancer, and she said I want to start you on chemotherapy drops,” the mother of two revealed. “Now, I know that sounds terrifying. I cried, obviously because the moment you hear that word… she said I want you to do the chemo drops for three months. We’re gonna do a week of them and go off for three weeks, and we’re gonna do that for three months.”

Advertisement

Kent continued, “At that point in time, God willing, it kills all of the cancerous cells. If it doesn’t, we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it, and talk about surgery, so there’s the update.”

The Give Them Lala podcast host said she first noticed “discoloration” on the white part of her eye about two months ago.

“I know I’ve shown you guys a million times, but I’ve been obsessing over it,” she admitted in another clip. The mass has changed since then, Kent — who shares 4-year-old daughter Ocean with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, and daughter Sosa, whom she welcomed with the help of IUI in September 2024 — said.

“I was like, ‘That is so weird. What is that?’ A week and a half ago, it started becoming an actual — it looked like a blister to me … Again, it could be nothing, and that is the hope that when they go in that it’s nothing.”

Advertisement

“They’ll either put a stitch or they do a skin graft from the back of the eyelid … I don’t know,” she added. “I’m kind of freaking out a little.”

While Kent appears to be in better spirits now that she has a plan off attack, prior to visiting the specialist, she reflected on how “wild” it is to be have the tables turned after usually being the one helping others through scary medical moments.

“It’s just wild,” Kent remarked. “I have friends who come to me when they’re going through a health situation, and I’m like, ‘It’s going to be fine. You’ll be good. We’re gonna figure it out. We’ll cross bridges when we get to them.'”

“Then, when you’re placed in this situation, all you can do is just sit here and stress and think about every possible horrendous situation, and all of the advice that you give to people completely goes out the window,” she confessed. “So, I’m trying to stay positive.”

Advertisement

via: TooFab