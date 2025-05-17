Cassie’s Husband Alex Fine Releases Statement After Her Diddy Trial Testimony: ‘You Did Not Break Her Spirit’

BY: LBS STAFF Published 8 hours ago

Alex Fine, husband of Cassie Ventura, has released a new statement after his wife finished testifying in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial.

Combs has maintained his innocence against charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted on all charges, which also include arson and bribery, Combs could face a mandatory 15-year prison sentence, with the possibility of life behind bars.

Fine’s statement comes after his wife, who dated Combs from 2007 to 2018 after Diddy signed her to his Bad Boy Records label in 2005, spoke about their relationship on the witness stand starting Tuesday and ending Friday afternoon.

She has dropped shocking allegations of drug usage, violence, blackmail, and even rape — for a full account of her time under oath, click here.

“Over the past five days, the world has gotten to witness the strength and bravery of my wife, freeing herself of her past,” Fine’s statement (via CNN) began.

“There has been speculation online surrounding how it must feel for me to sit there and listen to my wife’s testimony. I have felt so many things sitting there,” he continued. “I have felt tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass. I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her.”

“So, to him and all of those who helped him along the way, please know this: You did not. You did not break her spirit nor her smile that lights up every room,” Fine continued. “You did not break the souls of a mother who gives the best hugs and plays the silliest games with our little girls. You did not break the woman who has made me a better man.”

“I did not save Cassie, as some have said. To say that is an insult to the years of painful work my wife has done to save herself. Cassie saved Cassie,” he wrote. “She alone broke free from abuse, coercion, violence and threats. She did the work of fighting the demons that only a demon himself could have done to her.”

“All I have done is love her as she has loved me,” the statement continued.

“Her life is now surrounded by love, laughter and our family. This horrific chapter is forever put behind us, and we will not be making additional statements,” he concluded. “We appreciate all of the love and support we have received, and we ask that you respect our privacy as we welcome our son into a world that is now safer because of his mom.”

Ventura is currently eight-and-a-half months pregnant with her and Fine’s third child, a baby boy. She and Fine tied the knot in 2019; the couple shares daughters Frankie, 5, and Sunny, 4.

Cassie’s attorney also read a statement outside the court house after her testimony wrapped.

“This week has been extremely challenging, but also remarkably empowering and healing for me,” it began. “I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors, and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from abuse and fear.”

“For me, the more I heal, the more I can remember,” she continued. “And the more I can remember, the more I will never forget.”

“I want to thank my family and my advocates for their unwavering support, and I’m grateful for all the kindness and encouragement that I have received,” she concluded. “I’m glad to put this chapter of my life to rest. As I turn to focus on the conclusion of my pregnancy, I ask for privacy for me and for my growing family.”

Diddy’s trial continues.

via: TooFab