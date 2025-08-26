BY: DM Published 32 minutes ago

Credit: Unspalsh

Taking PrEP or DoxyPEP already shows you’re protecting your sexual health. Still, sunshine, chlorinated water, and hot, sweaty hookups can raise your risk of skin rashes, yeast overgrowth, and urinary tract infections (UTIs). PrEP and DoxyPEP are powerful tools. They don’t make you invincible to other infections that thrive in moisture.

If you need low-barrier PrEP access or home testing, MISTR is the go-to telehealth option that offers online consultations, at-home lab kits, STI testing, and medication delivery for PrEP — they promote a stigma-free route to start or keep up HIV prevention care. However, hygiene should be a top priority for those already taking the medication. Here are seven practical hygiene hacks for people on PrEP or doxy-PEP so you can keep living your best, safest life.

Moisture and friction can cause problems for PrEP users.

Credit: Pexels/Leeloo The First

Pools and beaches feel freeing — until you get an itchy rash or start burning in certain areas. According to the CDC, public and private swimming spots can harbor organisms (fungal and bacterial) that irritate skin or contribute to infections if conditions are right. Chlorine kills lots of germs, but it also strips oils and damages the skin barrier, making you more prone to rashes and irritation. And staying in a damp swimsuit gives yeast and bacteria a warm, cozy environment to thrive in.

Sex itself — especially frequent, rough, or sweaty sex — can mechanically introduce bacteria into the urethra or irritate vulvar tissues, raising the risk of UTIs and other local infections. Friction and moisture also change the local microbiome and can let yeast or bacterial vaginosis take hold. However, these hacks will help eliminate some worries.

7 Hygiene Hacks for People on PrEP/DoxyPEP

Credit: Unsplash

1. Shower immediately after a swim.

Hop in the shower right after you leave the pool or ocean. Rinse with plain water and use a mild, fragrance-free cleanser if needed. Chlorine and salt can dry and damage the vulvar and penile skin barrier; rinsing helps restore normal pH and removes residue that can cause burning or irritation. Pat dry — don’t rub.

2. Change out of damp clothes immediately.

That sweaty workout outfit is a wet trap. Change into breathable cotton underwear and dry clothing as soon as possible — yeast and some bacteria love damp, warm environments. Carry an extra pair of clean underwear. If you’re beaching, pool hopping, or working out.

3. Urinate after sex.

Urinating after intercourse helps flush bacteria from the urethra and lowers UTI risk — it’s one of the simplest, evidence-backed steps to protect urinary health. If you’re prone to recurrent UTIs, talk to your provider about further prevention.

4. Shower after sex — but be kind to your bits.

Showering after sex removes bodily fluids, lubricants, and microbes that can irritate skin. Use only gentle, pH-balanced products on the external genitals; avoid internal douching or harsh soaps that disrupt the microbiome. If you had condomless sex and you’re on DoxyPEP, remember the dose timing and take 200 mg as soon as possible, within 72 hours.

5. Slow it down and use some lube.

Friction damages tissue and increases infection risk. Use a water-based or silicone lubricant to reduce friction, especially during long or rough sessions. If you notice microtears, soreness, or persistent discharge, pause and see a clinician — antibiotics or antifungals might be needed depending on what’s going on.

