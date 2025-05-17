Recap: Everything Dawn Richard Has Said on Stand During Diddy Trial Testimony

BY: LBS STAFF Published 8 hours ago

Following Cassie’s testimony, the Danity Kane singer testified in court after Richard’s recent lawsuit accused Diddy of sexual abuse.

Another musician accusing Diddy of sexual abuse took the stand on Friday, with Danity Kane member Dawn Richard testifying.

Richard — who was on Making the Band with Diddy as he formed her girl group, as well as his trio Diddy – Dirty Money — was called to testify after Cassie Ventura wrapped up cross-examination and redirect. For a full breakdown of what Ventura said on the stand over four days, click here.

As his trial began Monday, May 12, Combs has maintained his innocence against charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He also previously denied claims made by Richard in a sexual abuse lawsuit.

In her lawsuit, filed back in March, Richard claimed she saw Diddy’s ex Kim Porter with a banged up face in 2005 — her first clue, she said, that he was capable of violence. She also claimed in the suit that she witnessed him push Cassie against a wall, choke her and drag her up a flight of stairs.

Of her own alleged treatment, Richard claimed her health suffered when he made her rehearse for 48 hours without sleep. She also accuses hm of inappropriately touching her and locking her in a vehicle for hours.

“Dawn Richard has now manufactured a series of false claims all in the hopes of trying to get a pay day — conveniently timed to coincide with her album release and press tour,” Diddy’s attorneys said at the time.

Dawn Richard Takes the Stand

Richard was called to testify around 4:30pm ET on Friday, following both Ventura and a special agent.

She was first asked how long she worked for Combs, saying between 2004 and 2011 — before claiming she Ventura “being attacked” by Combs at his home in 2009, while recording with Diddy – Dirty Money.

“He came downstairs screaming, belligerent, asking where his food was, and proceeded to hit her over the head, kicked her and beat her to the ground in front of us,” she claimed, adding that Combs also tried to hit Cassie over the head with a skillet she was using to cook eggs, before the singer “went into the fetal position.”

Per Richard, Combs then dragged Cassie as he continued to yell. “I was scared for her, and for me, too,” said Richard — who claimed she “often” saw violence against Ventura from Combs.

She did not, however, call police — because she was “scared to do anything in fear of what that might mean for me, too.”

The judge then called for the jury to be sent home, with the trial picking back up again on Monday.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

via: TooFab