Former President Joe Biden was diagnosed with an ‘aggressive form’ of prostate cancer, which has spread to his bones

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 2 hours ago

Biden diagnosed with ‘aggressive form’ of prostate cancer.

Former President Joe Biden was diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer, according to a statement from his personal office Sunday, and it has spread to his bones.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” the statement said.

It continued, “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.”

Biden and his family “are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” the statement said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

via: CNN

