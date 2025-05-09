Dean Cain Addresses If Teri Hatcher Was ‘Difficult’ to Work With on ‘Lois & Clark’

BY: LBS STAFF Published 3 minutes ago

Dean Cain is sharing his opinion on working with Teri Hatcher.

During this week’s episode of the Inside of You podcast, host Michael Rosenbaum asked the 60-year-old about working with the former Desperate Housewives star in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

“[After I was cast, we had a chemistry read]. The last one they said was Teri. They go, ‘Teri wants you to go and run lines with her.’ No other girl had asked me to run lines,” Cain recalled.

“She’s in this room and she goes, ‘You don’t like me, do you? We were at the network together. You never talked to me. You didn’t say hi to me.'”

Cain was taken aback by this comment, recalling their interactions — or lack there of — as the opposite.

“I go, ‘You didn’t say hi to me either. I was just trying to get a job. They never paired us up. I had no reason to talk to you.’ But that right there was the relationship between Lois and Clark. Lois drove the series and that was her,” he added.

Looking back on their time together, Cain insisted she was “the best” choice to play Lois Lane, before sharing if Hatcher was easy to work with.

“Sometimes [it was] the greatest thing in the world and sometimes a lot more difficult. There were times where we had great chemistry. There were times where it was just the easiest thing in the world,” Cain shared.

“I’m a team guy. I’m real simple. Plug me in and let’s go. I’m here to get this done as fast as we can,” he added.

Cain then said they had different filming approaches — explaining he felt that he wanted to get the job done and go home, while Hatcher was more a perfectionist.

“There were times where I felt like, ‘I don’t think she wants to go home,’ because she’s worried about this one little thing that has nothing to do with what we’re doing,” he said. “And that’s slowing us down for two and a half hours. Like, I don’t understand.”

He also found she placed a lot of a attention on details.

“It was the way somebody did something or this or that. It was things that I guess make sense. She had her own makeup done in her trailer. Her makeup people couldn’t touch anybody else,” he added, before emphasizing Hatcher “carried the show.”

“She was an icon and I still think — no offense to anybody else’s Lois Lane — but I still think she’s the best Lois Lane of all time,” he added.

via: TooFab