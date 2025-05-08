Home > NEWS

Social Media Reacts to Vatican Selection of American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as 267th Pope

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 28 minutes ago

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost has been announced as the next pope, becoming the first American leader of the Catholic Church, and taking the name of Pope Leo XIV.

On Thursday evening in Vatican City, white smoke emerged from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel, signaling that the Catholic Church has chosen a new pope to succeed Pope Francis.

About an hour later, the senior cardinal of the conclave, Dominique Mamberti, appeared on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, and said, “Habemus Papam” — Latin for, “We have a pope.”

Shortly after, Prevost, 69, came out, officially introducing himself as Pope Leo XIV, the 267th leader of the Catholic Church, in front of the thousands in the crowd at St. Peter’s Square and the billion Catholics worldwide.

Originally from Chicago, Prevost has served as the head of the church’s Dicastery for Bishops. While he is the first American pope, he is a dual citizen of both the United States of America and Peru.

According to CBS News, he is known as being an overall centrist and even progressive in some issues. However, due to Prevost opposing ordaining women as deacons he is seen as conservative on church doctrine.

Pope Leo XIV, was made a cardinal by Pope Francis less than two years ago.

The 133 cardinals selected a new pope following just a two-day papal conclave, which began on Wednesday, 16 days following Pope Francis’ death. Black smoke poured out of the Sistine Chapel’s chimney yesterday, and this morning, revealing that a pope had yet to be chosen during voting.

As white smoke billowed out of the Sistine Chapel, those at home shared their opinions on the Conclave journey the best way the internet knows how — in meme form.

Some shared their uneasiness about the new pope being American.

