Carrie Ann Inaba Pops Off At a Heckler In the Audience During DWTS Finale: ‘What?!’

BY:

Published 2 minutes ago

“This kills me, but yeah, just the beginning felt like it didn’t quite come together,” Carrie Ann said to Jordan Chiles before she stood up when a heckler yelled out at her.

Carrie Ann Inaba is not sitting back when it comes to hecklers.

During the grand finale of Dancing with the Stars, Carrie Ann found herself in an awkward situation while delivering a critique to series finalist Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa’s paso doble to Rihanna’s “Breakin’ Dishes.”

“This kills me, but yeah, just the beginning felt like it didn’t quite come together,” Carrie Ann said before being interrupted by an audience member.

Carrie Ann didn’t quite understand what exactly the heckler said, so she put her hands on the judge’s panel and stood up before biting back: “What?!”

It was at that moment that co-host Alfonso Ribeiro jumped in to take the attention away from the heckler.

“All right, all right, don’t worry about that — Derek, you’re up,” Alfonso shared, trying to move things along. However, it still took the ballroom a minute to recover from Carrie Ann’s surprising response.

Ezra and Jordan turned toward the heckler when they heard what was said and smiled, however it was still inaudible for fans at home.

Many have been trying to guess what exactly was said, with some assuming they called Jordan a “queen.” Meanwhile, others speculated that the heckler told Carrie Ann to “leave.”

Carrie Ann has suffered through a lot of critique when it comes to her judging this season.

“I’m really over the booing towards her she can’t critique anything without backlash and it’s literally her job to do that,” one social media user wrote.

While another wrote: “When Derek gave a critique no one booed… Jeez people are mean to her.”

Dancing with the Stars came to an end for 2025 on Tuesday, November 25, with Robert Irwin and Witney Carson taking home the Mirrorball Trophy.

