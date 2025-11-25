Muni Long Throws Shade at Mariah Carey with Impersonator to Fire Back After AMAs, Singer Responds [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 14 hours ago

Mariah Carey scoffed at Muni Long‘s cover of her “We Belong Together” classic … and now Muni is firing back — puffing up Mimi’s weight in her upcoming music video’s promo. Advertisement

Muni has been teasing the music video for her latest single “Delulu” for weeks now, and in the newest mini-clip, captioned “R&B legend interrupts audition to sing Delulu for Muni!” … a Mariah Carey impersonator struggles to hit the high notes but is too involved in herself to realize her own delusion!!!

The singer, “Miss MC,” rudely barges onto another contestant’s “American Idol”-style audition before telling Muni how to properly sing her own song. Advertisement

Needless to say, MC didn’t make the cut and Muni sinisterly ended the clip saying, “I don’t like when other people sing my songs.”

Of course, that was the same shade Mariah cast on Muni when asked about her “We Belong Together” cover at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025. Advertisement

Mariah was receiving the Icon Award and got caught in 4K being less than impressed with Muni’s singing tribute … and doubled down in the interview.

Muni responded to criticism, telling everyone that she “did her best” … and now she’s doing her worst on her “MC.” Advertisement via: TMZ

Muni Long Throws Shade at Mariah Carey with Impersonator Video, Months After Singer Commented on Her ‘We Belong Together’ Cover

Muni Long is throwing shade at Mariah Carey and it’s not going over well with the fans.

Advertisement

The “Delulu” singer is promoting her new single with a skit posted to her Instagram account, featuring a Mariah impersonator coming in to audition for Muni by performing the song.

The impersonator tells Muni that she should sing the song the way she just did it. After she walks out of the room, Muni stamps “delulu” on Mariah‘s headshot. At the end of the clip, Muni says to the camera, “I just don’t like when other people sing my songs.”

Advertisement

So, where is this all coming from? Let’s bring you back to the beginning…

The whole feud started after Muni performed a cover of “We Belong Together” to honor Mariah at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards back in March. Fans noted that night how Mariah appeared to be giving side-eye throughout the performance, allegedly expressing disapproval.

Advertisement

Months later, Mariah was asked about the performance, but she seemingly misunderstood the reporter. She was asked for thoughts on Muni‘s cover and she apparently thought she was being asked about a recorded version, which she didn’t know about (because it doesn’t exist).

“I didn’t even hear the cover. I didn’t know it happened. No one told me,” Mariah told GQ. “I love Muni Long! I just didn’t know that she had done ‘We Belong Together’ [as a cover] ‘cause her song was so similar to ‘We Belong Together.’ I had no idea that she did ‘We Belong Together.’”

Advertisement

She added, “Well, I’m very honored and flattered that she did it. I love Muni Long, she’s a great person, umm, but I just don’t like people doing my songs. [Laughs]”

Muni‘s video seems to be a response to that interview.

Advertisement

A lot of people are leaving negative comments on Muni‘s new post.

“Oh you trying it! Good luck girl. Mimi is a shade assassin ask J.Lo. Wow,” one fan wrote. Another said, “Good luck on whatever it is you’re trying to achieve…”

Advertisement

via: JustJared

Muni Long Responds to Criticism of Her Mariah Carey Impersonator Videos: ‘Don’t Be Delulu’

Muni Long has responded to criticism after she shared a pair of videos with a Mariah Carey impersonator promoting her new single.

Advertisement

In the first comedy skit, the impersonator delivers a performance of Muni Long’s track, “Delulu.” The impersonator tells Long about how she should perform her own song, and cautioned her against overhead lighting. Long then proceeds to stamp “Delulu” on the impersonator’s headshot and says, “I just don’t like when other people sing my songs.”

In the caption, she wrote, “And maybe… I can come around to people singing my songs if this who singing it!”

Advertisement

In the second video, Long is thrilled that Carey came to her rehearsal, though the impersonator reminds her that she’s number one and throws her aside. Instead of being upset or annoyed at the interaction, Long instead tells her, “Thank you.” In the caption, she added, “She could push me off of every ledge in sight.”

Fans suggested that she was throwing shade at Carey, with whom she previously collaborated on “Infinity” and “Made For Me,” with the videos. However, she insisted that’s not the case.

Advertisement

“Y’all don’t be delulu,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, suggesting the promos were nothing more than comedy sketches. “I would never disrespect Queen Mariah!!!!!! Forever a Lamb.”

Earlier this year, Long paid tribute to Carey with a performance of her 2005 track “We Belong Together” during the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards. She said after the performance that Carey asked her to sing and thanked her for the tribute.

Advertisement

“Nobody can sing Mariah’s songs like Mariah,” she said, noting that Carey told her she did a “great job” and “appreciated” the performance.

In an interview in September, meanwhile, Carey said that she believed Long was performing her own song, “Made for Me.”

Advertisement

“I just didn’t know that she had done ‘We Belong Together’ [as a cover] ‘cause her song was so similar to ‘We Belong Together,’ Carey said. “I had no idea that she did ‘We Belong Together.’ … Well, I’m very honored and flattered that she did it. I love Muni Long, she’s a great person, umm, but I just don’t like people doing my songs.”

via: Complex