Kim Kardashian’s Health Shock: Doctors Reportedly Find ‘Low Brain Activity’ in Scan After Years of ‘Chronic Stress’ Linked to Kanye West Turmoil

During the episode, Kardashian met again with celebrity physician Dr. Daniel Amen, who has appeared on the show before and previously scanned the brains of her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner in 2022. She recounted her reaction after learning of the unexpected findings. “That just can’t be. It just can’t. (I’m) not accepting,” she said after Amen explained the low activity readings.

Amen linked the results to chronic stress, something Kim noted has been heightened by studying for the bar exam and navigating the aftermath of her divorce from Kanye West.

Advertisement

Despite that strain, the doctor told her she did not appear to be at elevated risk for Alzheimer’s disease and said imaging showed she is “not terribly stressed, not anxious and not depressed.” He also praised her mindset, telling her, “You are extraordinary in being positive.”

Still, Amen pointed to what he described as “holes” in the scan, suggesting reduced activity in her frontal lobes.

Advertisement

“The front part of your brain is less active than it should be,” he explained, warning that the low activity could make it “harder to manage stress,” particularly as she continues preparing for the bar exam. Kardashian pushed back, responding, “That just can’t be,” especially given the timing of her studies.

Just two weeks earlier, she revealed that she failed the California Bar Exam she took in July 2025.

Advertisement

Kardashian said she now plans to take action, telling cameras, “I got to get on a plan to really figure this out because I have some s— to do this summer.”

The episode also followed up on a concerning discovery revealed last week, when Kardashian told her sister Kourtney that a prior scan detected a brain aneurysm. “Everything looks great, but you have an aneurysm in your brain,” she recalled being told.

Advertisement

Doctors said the aneurysm was visible in earlier imaging as well. She later contacted brain surgeon Keith Black, who warned that “just stress” could cause it to rupture.

Kardashian said she believes the ongoing strain of studying and the fallout from her 2022 divorce have contributed to the chronic stress flagged by doctors.

Advertisement

via: RadarOnline.com