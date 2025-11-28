RHOA’s Porsha Williams Reveals New Romance with Girlfriend Patrice ‘Sway’ McKinney [Photos]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 15 minutes ago

Porsha Williams from The Real Housewives of Atlanta has made her relationship with Patrice “Sway” McKinney official on Instagram. Porsha Williams hard-launched her new relationship with girlfriend Patrice “Sway” McKinney on Instagram on Friday, Nov. 28

The relationship is the first the Real Housewives of Atlanta star has made public since her divorce from ex Simon Guobadia

Williams revealed in October that she was talking to two people: a man and a woman

Porsha Williams has hard-launched her new relationship with girlfriend Patrice “Sway” McKinney.

On Friday, Nov. 28, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 44, posted a birthday tribute to McKinney, the founder of Encore Salon Suites in Atlanta, on Instagram, writing, “The Happiest Birthday @sway_thepro.”

“Hope this year continues to bring you everything you want and more! ??,” she continued. “Can’t wait to act up saturday!”

In the carousel, Williams shared two photos of herself and McKinney sharing an embrace in front of a glitzy Christmas tree setup. She also shared several videos, including one of the pair dancing at a club.

Williams’ relationship is the first she’s made public since finalizing her divorce from ex Simon Guobadia in June. She filed for divorce in February 2024, 15 months after she wed the 61-year-old Nigerian entrepreneur.

During an appearance at Culture Con in October, Williams revealed that she was “talking to” two different people — a man and a woman — and that she’d “narrowed it down” to them both.

“He is nice, and she is nice,” she said.

Williams said she “really just wanted to make sure that these were normal people” as she entered the dating world for the first time since her divorce.

“What I talked about with my therapist the other day was — I’m having a hard time opening up because they’re not narcissists,” she said. “And guess what narcissists do? They love bomb you, they do everything, they look perfect, they mirror you. And these people are not.”

Instead, she said that the man and the woman she’s dating are “challenging” her.

“They’re asking me questions, they’re not letting me walk over them, they aren’t just doing whatever they need to do to get into the relationship, and so I’m not feeling safe enough to open up yet,” she explained. “And so what I have to do is realize, if you want something different, you have to also be different. I have to soften up a bit.”

Williams told PEOPLE in June that she wasn’t going to date again until she felt ready.

“I’m going to do it different this time,” she said. “I’m going to be alone until I’m whole. And then when I’m whole, then I will open myself back up so I don’t make the same mistake again.”

She also discussed the possibility of being involved with a woman romantically.

“When you go through a bad enough breakup, you’re like, ‘I don’t like nobody,’ ” she said. “I was sitting there, I was like, ‘Do I like women enough? Can I get with a woman? Who can come in and fill this void?’ But I don’t [have that] yet. It’ll come.”

