Home > NEWS

Doechii Addresses Yelling at Team in Viral Met Moment to Hide Outfit from Paparazzi [Photos]

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 1 hour ago

The rapper expressed in a statement, “We’ve been dreaming about this Met for a long time and the theme this year is in such alignment with who I am what I stand for.”

Doechii is setting the record straight after a video of her yelling at her team ahead of the 2025 Met Gala went viral.

The Grammy-winning rapper was caught on camera demanding more coverage while leaving The Mark Hotel on Monday, May 5, just before making her official Met Gala debut. In the viral TikTok clip, Doechii can be seen ducking into a makeshift box formed by a clothing rack, trying to shield her Louis Vuitton look from eager paparazzi.

Advertisement

“I’m ready. No, stop. Give me another umbrella now … and another. I need more f–king umbrellas,” she shouts in the clip, as her team scrambles to hide her from view.

PEOPLE also captured the tense moment Doechii stepped off an elevator and sprinted out of camera range, clearly determined to keep her look under wraps until the grand reveal.

After the clip made the rounds online, the “Persuasive” rapper took to her Instagram Stories to address the much-talked-about moment. In the video, Doechii is seen laughing and holding her hands in the air, soundtracked by The Commodores’ classic “Easy.”

Over the clip she wrote, “God forbid a girl needs more umbrellas ???.”

Advertisement

In a follow-up post, Doechii shared a heartfelt message of gratitude and pride for her team, writing: “and all jokes aside I’m so so so proud of my glam team and the LV team for an incredible night!” Doechii wrote.

“We’ve been dreaming about this Met for a long time and the theme this year is in such alignment with who I am what I stand for. it’s nothing but God that this year was our debut,” she continued. “Everyone killed it. We nailed the theme. and a time was had ??.”

Despite the chaos behind the scenes, Doechii stunned on the red carpet in a bold Louis Vuitton suit, co-designed with Pharrell Williams. Speaking with Vogue, she revealed her look was inspired by Monica L. Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, which was used as a reference for Andrew Bolton when creating this year’s “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibit.

Advertisement

via: TooFab

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Social Media Reacts to Vatican Selection of American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as 267th Pope

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Simon Cowell Details He Was Once Offered a Six-Figure Paycheck to Judge a Couple Having Sex [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

PinkPantheress Reveals She Is Stepping Away From Music To Deal With Mental Health [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
Isabela Merced
CELEBRITY

Isabela Merced Says She’s Always Been Queer—But No One Believed Her

By: DM
Nicola Coughlan
CELEBRITY

Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan Drags UK Court Over Anti-Trans Ruling

By: DM
NEWS

Vanessa Marcil Reveals Apparent Brian Austin Green Texts After He Calls Relationship ‘Toxic’

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Jennifer Lopez Details Her ‘Promise’ to Her Two Kids Amid Ben Affleck Divorce

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Watch: Tina Knowles Reunites with Ex-Husband Mathew Knowles on Book Tour [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Brian Austin Green Details on Megan Fox Divorce and ‘Twin Flame’ Romance with Machine Gun Kelly

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Jay Leno Regrets How Jimmy Kimmel ‘Humiliated’ Him After Conan O’Brien Debacle: ‘I Let It Happen’ [Video]

By: LBS STAFF