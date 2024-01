Ayo Edibiri is a Golden Globe winner!

The actress took home the award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series for her role in FX’s ‘The Bear.’

Check out Ayo’s acceptance speech below!

Ayo Edebiri accepts the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/d2O2GA9o9U — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 8, 2024