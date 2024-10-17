Jamal Hinton Shares That ‘Thanksgiving Grandma’ Wanda Dench Has Breast Cancer and Is Undergoing Chemotherapy

BY: Walker Published 11 hours ago

There’s hope for Jamal Hinton and ‘Thanksgiving Grandma’ Wanda Dench to spend more holidays together.

“Here is a special message from Wanda,” Jamal captioned his tweet, which included the selfie Wanda and Jamal took during their first meeting. The 67-year-old began her message with sharing that despite her current health battle, her and Jamal will honor their tradition.

“We still plan on getting together for Thanksgiving next month,” she wrote. “As we have every year.”

Advertisement

As Wanda shared, “Earlier this year I came down with bronchitis and had a CT scan to check out my lungs. That’s when a mass in my breast was detected and they suggested I get a mammogram and that verified I had breast cancer. I have been currently going through chemotherapy.”

“Cancer does not run in my family and all the mammograms I have in the past were always negative,” she continued. “In 2022, I turned 65 years old and thought I would have my last mammogram and not have to think about it again. But I was wrong.”

Wanda went on to note that she has been undergoing treatment with the help of “wonderful,” kind,” and “supportive,”people at The Breast Cancer Center and is surrounded by the love of her family.

The viral grandmother ended her message with sound advice and optimism.

Advertisement

Here is a special message from Wanda? pic.twitter.com/KDTWktDPfN — Jamal Hinton (@Jamalhinton12) October 16, 2024

“I learned a lot of life’s lessons through it all, but what I want to stress most of all is just because you may be older, we still have a life to live,” Wanda’s message continued. “After watching the Golden Bachelor last year that gave me hope that I could still find love in my senior year. So, continue getting your checkups, and continue to live YOUR life.”

In 2016, Wanda and Jamal met after she sent him a text message meant for her grandson Randall Burgoyne no comma inviting him to her house for Thanksgiving dinner.

In the years that followed, the pair have continued to get together for Thanksgiving and share the moment with social media. However, it hasn’t been without tragedy, as Wanda’s husband Lonnie Dench died in 2020, following complications from COVID-19.

In 2023, Jamal and Wanda met for the eight consecutive year.

Advertisement