Jay-Z And The NFL Have Reportedly Extended Their Partnership, So There Are More Jay-Curated Halftime Shows To Come

Jay-Z has become a major figure in the NFL in recent years, ever since he took the reigns on deciding who performs at the Super Bowl Halftime Shows. The NFL is apparently pleased with how this professional relationship has worked out, as Jay and the league have reportedly agreed to extend their deal.

During the NFL’s owner’s meeting in Atlanta on Tuesday (Oct. 15), commissioner Roger Goodell said, “It’s been a mutually positive relationship, I’m not sure either one of us really spend much time talking about contracts. Jay is happy. Desiree Perez is happy. I’m happy, so we’re all good.”

According to ESPN, the previous deal was valued at $25 million over five years which included Roc Nation’s input on the Super Bowl Halftime Show and helping out with the league’s social justice program Inspire Change, which has given out $375 million in grants.

The marriage has had it’s fair share of controversy, though. Since making the announcement in the summer of 2019, Jay was criticized for getting in bed with a league that allegedly blackballed San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick for choosing to kneel during the national anthem in protest of police brutality. And most recently, the rapper and businessman felt the ire of some in the rap community when it was announced that Kendrick Lamar and not Lil Wayne would be headlining this season’s Super Bowl in New Orleans.

Since Jay and Roc Nation took over the reigns of the coveted Super Bowl Halftime slot, they’ve picked mostly hip-hop centric acts with Shakira, J.Lo, The Weeknd, Dr. Dre and friends, Rihanna, and Usher all hitting the stage. This year’s show will be highly-anticipated as Lamar sets out to put an exclamation point at the end of an already stellar year.

