King Harris Arrested on Bench Warrant in Georgia

BY: Walker Published 11 hours ago

Atlanta rapper T.I.’s son, Clifford “King” Harris, Jr., was arrested in Dunwoody on Monday.

The son of T.I. and Tiny Harris (Tameka Cottle) was arrested in Georgia earlier this week, according to a new report that was published on Wednesday, October 16.

Local news outlets reported that the 20-year-old aspiring rapper was arrested in Dunwoody on Monday, October 14 over failure to appear in court for a warrant that stemmed from his 2022 traffic violation charge. He reportedly carried a gun during the arrest, but he was cooperative.

Investigators said King pulled out in front of a Dunwoody police officer as they were coming out of a gas station, nearly hitting the officer’s cruiser. The officer then turned their lights, turned the car around and pulled over the BMW that King was driving.

When the officer approached the car, they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from it. As the officer spoke to King, they noticed the soon-to-be father had a gun on his hip, so the officer asked that King put his hands on the steering wheel.

As the officer was checking out King’s information, they learned that he was wanted in Pickens County for failure to appear in court. In a statement, the arresting officer detailed, “I informed Mr. Harris that I would need to speak with him outside and opened the driver-side door. Mr. Harris was cooperative, and I removed the firearm from his hip with no issue.”

“I then had Mr. Harris step out of the vehicle and I detained him by placing handcuffs on him. I escorted Mr. Harris to my patrol vehicle, conducted a pat down, and placed him into the rear of my vehicle,” the statement read.

There were two other people in the car and the officer had them both get out. The officer found two little baggies with marijuana inside them. They were charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

King was arrested and subsequently taken to the DeKalb County Jail. He was reportedly released to Pickens County the next day and there was a recall ordered for the bench warrant. In a mugshot taken following the arrest, he looked dejected. His head tilted a bit while he sported a black shirt in the image.

The warrant stemmed from his charge in August 2022 for speeding, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended license and driving under the influence of drugs. In September of this year, there was an arraignment noticed returned and a bench warrant issued.

via: AceShowbiz