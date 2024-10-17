Leah Remini Settles Divorce From Angelo Pagán After 21 Years of Marriage Without Attorneys

BY: Walker Published 9 hours ago

Leah Remini and her husband of 21 years, Angelo Pagán, have quickly settled their divorce less than two months after announcing their separation.

The former couple signed a settlement late last week, with just a final signature from the judge needed, according to TMZ.

The divorce documents reveal that Remini, 54, and Pagan, 56, were able to reach a settlement with the assistance of a mediator and without any attorneys present.

Advertisement

It is unclear how the exes divvied up their belongings as the settlement is confidential, however the outlet notes it seems the split was amicable based on how quickly they came to a resolution.

Remini and Pagan announced their divorce in August after 21 years of marriage.

In Touch reported the settlement addressed spousal support and the division of their assets.

In court documents obtained by the outlet, the actress, who represented herself, stated the ‘written agreement’ addressed ‘their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court.’

Advertisement

The outlet reports that the agreement tackled spousal support, property, and attorney fees.

People previously reported the exes had asked the court to eliminate spousal support going either way.

Remini’s divorce filing came just weeks after her friend Jennifer Lopez ended her marriage to Ben Affleck. Like Lopez did in her split from Affleck, Remini filed the divorce documents without the assistance of an attorney.

The documents state Remini and Pagán separated on August 1. They cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for their split, according to documents obtained by People.

Advertisement

Remini, who played the role of Carrie Heffernan on The King of Queens from 1998–2007, and Pagán issued a joint statement via Instagram last month confirming that their marriage had ended.

‘Well, here we are,’ Remini and Pagán said in the August 29 statement. ‘After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce.

via: Daily Mail